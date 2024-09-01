Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia says repelled ‘massive’ Ukrainian drone attack

AFP

Published

Russia on Sunday struck Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv with missiles, injuring 41 including five children
Russia on Sunday struck Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv with missiles, injuring 41 including five children - Copyright AFP SERGEY BOBOK
Russia on Sunday struck Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv with missiles, injuring 41 including five children - Copyright AFP SERGEY BOBOK

Russia’s defence ministry said Sunday it had repelled a “massive” Ukrainian drone attack across 14 regions and the capital that targeted energy and fuel plants.

Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia with drones, targeting energy infrastructure in retaliation for Moscow’s missile attacks that have hugely damaged its own energy network. 

“It is entirely justified for Ukrainians to respond to Russian terror by any means necessary to stop it,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 10 drones had targeted various areas of the capital.

A coal-fired power plant near the city was reportedly targeted, and an attack caused a fire at an oil refinery within the city boundaries.

The barrage comes just days after Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was targeted by over 200 Russian drones and missiles in one of the biggest such attacks.

It is also nearly a month since Ukraine went on the offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, even as Russian troops continue their steady advance in eastern Ukraine.

Russian authorities reported a fire at the Moscow oil refinery, owned by Gazprom, in southeast Kapotnya after it was targeted by drones.

Sobyanin said Sunday morning that a downed drone had hit a “technical building” at the plant and caused a fire.

An emergency services source told TASS state news agency that fuel was burning at the plant and the fire was initially classed as the highest level of complexity.

Sobyanin later said “the fire at the oil refinery has been localised and there is no threat to people or the plant’s operation”.

In the Tver region northwest of Moscow, five drones targeted the area of Konakovo power plant and caused a fire that was swiftly extinguished, according to governor Igor Rudenya.

“Gas and electricity supplies to the district are being carried out normally,” he added. 

Local media posted witness videos of a fire burning next to the plant’s main building in the early morning after several drones circled the plant. AFP could not immediately verify their authenticity.

– ‘Most massive’ attack –

A local official in the Moscow region, Mikhail Shuvalov, said three drones had also tried to hit the Kashira coal-fired power station.

“There were no victims nor damage and it did not catch fire,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that electricity was being supplied to customers as normal.

Russia’s defence ministry said most of the 122 drones were downed over the regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod which border Ukraine.

In the Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said: “The glass of three residential buildings in Belgorod is damaged. In one private residence, a utility building was completely destroyed.”

Russian military blogger Rybar, who is followed by more than 1.3 million people, wrote, “the night attack by the Ukrainian armed forces was the most massive since the start of the special military operation” in 2022.

In the Donetsk region, Russia is advancing towards the city of Pokrovsk and Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky wrote on Facebook that the “situation is difficult in the direction of the enemy’s main offensive”.

At least three people were killed and nine injured by shelling of the Donetsk region near the town of Kurakhove, the regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russia on Sunday struck Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv with missiles, injuring 41 people including five children, in an attack targeting civilian infrastructure, said governor Oleg Synegubov.

The attacks targeted a large sports centre, a shopping centre and a park area, he said.

“Russia is once again terrorising Kharkiv, striking civilian infrastructure and the city itself,” Zelensky wrote on Facebook, appealing for more weapons to fend off attacks.

He urged global leaders to show the “courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself”.

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Review — Susie Dent’s ‘Guilty by Definition’ — A lovely lexicological labyrinth

The mystery genre may consider itself well and truly Dented.

14 hours ago
According to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport, the Olympic Games will produce between 6.7 billion and 11.1 billion euros in economic benefits for the Paris region According to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport, the Olympic Games will produce between 6.7 billion and 11.1 billion euros in economic benefits for the Paris region

World

Eiffel Tower to keep Olympic rings after Games: Paris mayor

The Eiffel Tower will keep the Olympic rings that have adorned it since June after the ongoing Paralympic Games.

18 hours ago
An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings

Tech & Science

Vinegar vapor revolutionizes sensor processing for wearable devices

Wearable sensors are evolving from watches and electrodes to bendable devices that provide far more precise biometric measurements and comfort. The new development is...

18 hours ago
Telegram's popularity has grown steadily in Russia since authorities blocked Western social networks Telegram's popularity has grown steadily in Russia since authorities blocked Western social networks

Social Media

After Telegram founder arrest, Russians fear loss of ‘main information source’

Durov's arrest is not the only headache the privately-owned service faces. 

15 hours ago