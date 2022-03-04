Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia says ‘limiting’ sites of BBC, Deutsche Welle, Meduza

Published

Russia is restricting access to the BBC and other independent media websites, according to the country's media watchdog
Russia is restricting access to the BBC and other independent media websites, according to the country's media watchdog - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Russia is restricting access to the BBC and other independent media websites, according to the country's media watchdog - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Russia’s media watchdog said Friday it had restricted access to the BBC and other independent media websites, tightening controls over the internet more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Access to websites of the BBC, the independent news website Meduza, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and the Russian-language website of the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Svoboda, were “limited” by Roskomnadzor following a request from prosecutors.

The agency said that in each case, the prosecutors’ request was filed on February 24, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine.

The invasion has claimed hundreds of lives and spurred allegation of war crimes.

The BBC responded by saying that access to “accurate, independent information is a fundamental human right which should not be denied to the people of Russia, millions of whom rely on BBC News every week.

“We will continue our efforts to make BBC News available in Russia, and across the rest of the world,” added a spokesperson for the broadcaster.

The BBC announced this week that the audience for its Russian language news website more than tripled its weekly average, reaching 10.7 million in the last seven days.

In English, visitors to bbc.com in Russia soared by 252 percent to 423,000 in the same period, the broadcaster said.

Director-general Tim Davie promised to “continue giving the Russian people access to the truth, however we can”, as more shortwave frequencies to receive BBC radio in Ukraine were added.

“In a conflict where disinformation and propaganda is rife, there is a clear need for factual and independent news people can trust,” he added.

The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices in Russia that only intensified after the start of the invasion.

Ekho Mosvky — a liberal-leaning radio station majority-owned by Russia’s energy giant Gazprom — said Thursday it would shut down after being taken off air over its coverage of the Ukraine war.

Authorities had on Monday blocked the Ekho website and took the station off air as punishment for spreading “deliberately false information” about the conflict. 

Editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said in a post on Ekho Moskvy’s Telegram channel Thursday that it would continue to publish content on YouTube and social media “despite the decision of the board of directors” who voted to liquidate the radio station and website. 

Ekho Moskvy was founded in 1990 during the final days of the Soviet Union.

Russian media have been instructed to publish only information provided by official sources, which describe the invasion as a military operation.

Russia’s state-controlled television channels meanwhile have doubled down on Kremlin narratives about nationalism in Ukraine, while accusing Kyiv of using civilians as human shields in the conflict.

burs/jwp-phz/jm

In this article:Conflict, Media, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices

World

Op-Ed: Next phase – Confrontation with the West as Russia’s big push hits turbulence

Russia is out of its depth and out of its league.

19 hours ago
Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling

World

Ukraine pounded and exodus mounts as Russia seizes key city

Russian troops seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall in a war that has drawn global outrage.

19 hours ago
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths on Thursday: '"Protect civilians, for God's sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job' UN aid chief Martin Griffiths on Thursday: '"Protect civilians, for God's sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job'

World

Protect Ukraine civilians ‘for God’s sake’, pleads UN aid chief

The UN's aid chief pleaded for the protection of civilians in Ukraine and for unhindered humanitarian access amid the spiralling violence.

18 hours ago
Just over half of the more than one million who have fled Ukraine have crossed west into Poland Just over half of the more than one million who have fled Ukraine have crossed west into Poland

World

Over one million refugees on the move from Ukraine

More than one million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion just a week ago.

22 hours ago