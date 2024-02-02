Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia labels veteran rights campaigner Orlov ‘foreign agent’

AFP

Published

Orlov, 70, was fined last year for 'discrediting' Russia's armed forces
Orlov, 70, was fined last year for 'discrediting' Russia's armed forces - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV
Orlov, 70, was fined last year for 'discrediting' Russia's armed forces - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

Russia on Friday named veteran human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov, head of the Nobel Prize-winning Memorial group, a “foreign agent”.

Moscow has labelled hundreds of activists and independent journalists “foreign agents” in recent years as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Russia’s justice ministry said Orlov “opposed the special military operation in Ukraine, disseminated false information about decisions taken by public bodies of the Russian Federation, (and) participated in the creation of messages and materials for foreign agents”.

Orlov, 70, was fined last year for “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces — one of the new censorship laws Russia brought in to stifle criticism of its offensive on Ukraine.

His Memorial organisation was the most prominent and respected human rights group inside Russia in the decades after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It established itself by battling to preserve the memory of victims of Communist repressions and campaigning against rights violations linked to Russia’s brutal wars in Chechnya and beyond.

It was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, months after Russian authorities outlawed the group as part of a sweeping crackdown against independent civil society.

Russia’s Supreme Court ordered it to dissolve in December 2021, weeks before Moscow launched its military campaign against Ukraine, finding it had violated the foreign agents law.

Its closure was seen as a stark example of how far political freedoms and human rights had been quashed under President Vladimir Putin’s more than two decades in power.

Despite the pressure and as tens of thousands of anti-Kremlin campaigners fled the country, Orlov stayed in Russia and has tried to appeal the ruling that he “discredited” Russia’s armed forces — marshalling support from Nobel Prize-winning editor Dmitry Muratov in court hearings.

The “foreign agent” designation carries Soviet-era spying connotations and is designed to cut off groups and individuals from their funding and support inside Russia.

Individuals named foreign agents are required to submit financial reports to the justice ministry and label all their communications and public statements with a lengthy disclaimer.

In this article:Conflict, memorial, Politics, Rights, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California

Tech & Science

US Apple fans get hands on $3,500 Vision Pro

US Apple stores on Friday will start selling the Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset and its first major release since the Apple...

7 hours ago
Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler put several guitars up for sale at Christie's in London Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler put several guitars up for sale at Christie's in London

Entertainment

Dire Straits legend’s guitars garner six-figure sales

Several guitars put up for sale by Mark Knopfler, the former frontman of British rock group Dire Straits fetched hundreds of thousands of pounds.

7 hours ago

Business

Asian markets rally after tech-fuelled Wall St surge

Asian markets rallied Friday, tracking a surge on Wall Street fuelled by bargain-buying from the previous day's sell-off.

7 hours ago
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial

World

Mother of US school shooter testifies at manslaughter trial

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP BILL PUGLIANOThe mother...

22 hours ago