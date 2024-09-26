Russia in weapon transfer talks with Yemen’s Huthis: US envoy to AFP

Washington believes Moscow is 'cutting its own deals' with the Huthis to allow their ships to sail through the Red Sea unharmed - Copyright AFP/File Clarens SIFFROY

Hashem Osseiran

The United States has accused Russia of discussing weapon transfers with Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels whose attacks on Red Sea shipping are holding hostage a vital commercial waterway.

Speaking to AFP on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said Moscow was “cutting its own deals” with the Huthis to allow their ships to sail through the Red Sea unharmed.

“We have confirmation that the Russians and the Huthis are in dialogue about ways to cooperate,” including on weapon transfers, Lenderking said Wednesday.

“We don’t know that weapons are being transferred as we speak, but it’s come to the point that we’re all sounding the alarm bell to make sure that this does not happen,” he added.

If the weapon transfers were to materialize, it “could potentially change the conflict in a significant manner”, Lenderking said, warning of “an escalation” that would derail already stalled efforts to end Yemen’s decade-long war.

“The notion that the Russians would provide the Huthis with lethal weapons is deeply alarming to the countries of the region,” he said.

Russia has been stepping up military relationships with Iran and North Korea, both under heavy sanctions, as it seeks to bolster its arsenal in its war in Ukraine.

Russia’s relationship with the United States has deteriorated sharply since the invasion of Ukraine, with Washington leading the West in slapping sanctions on Moscow and arming Kyiv.

Russia, however, has a cordial relationship with oil producer Saudi Arabia, which waged a military campaign against the Huthis and would be alarmed by any step to boost the insurgents.

The Huthis have been firing drones and missiles at ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November, saying they are targeting vessels linked to Israel, the United States and Britain in a show of solidarity with Palestinians over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Huthi campaign has killed at least four sailors and sunk two ships.

One vessel — the Galaxy Leader — was hijacked in November and continues to be held by the Huthis along with its 25 international crew.

The United States and Britain have been striking Huthi targets in Yemen since January in an attempt to deter further strikes.

Their efforts, however, have failed to slow the attacks that have disrupted maritime traffic in a commercial waterway that normally carries up to 12 percent of global trade.

The US envoy noted a flurry of diplomatic efforts on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to curb the Red Sea attacks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Yemen with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council in New York on Wednesday, Lenderking said.

“My team and I have been meeting with the Saudis, the Emiratis, the Omanis, and the Yemen government this week,” he added.

“I think we’re all looking for what is the right set of pressures and inducements to encourage the Huthis to back away from the Red Sea,” he said.

“Our preferred outcome is diplomatic.”

When asked about Iran’s role in the Russia-Huthi talks, the US envoy said: “Iran is always looking for ways to protect and amplify the interest of the Huthis.”