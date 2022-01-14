Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Published

A Gulf service station runs out of gasoline on May 11, 2021 in Atlanta following a hacking attack on the Colonial Pipeline blamed on Russian hackers - Copyright AFP -

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington.

The announcement came on the same day that Ukrainian government sites were hit by hackers in an attack that Kyiv linked to Moscow, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that it had “suppressed the illegal activities” of members of the group during raids on 25 addresses that swept up 14 people.

The searches were carried out following an “appeal from the relevant US authorities”.

Cybersecurity was one of the main issues on the agenda of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden last June. 

In Washington, a US official praised the arrests, saying that one suspect was behind the disruptive hack of the Colonial Pipeline, but separated the issue from tensions on Ukraine.

“I want to be very clear – in our mind, this is not related to what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

“I don’t speak for the Kremlin’s motives, but we’re pleased with these initial actions,” she said.

“We’ve also been very clear — if Russia further invades Ukraine… we will impose a severe cost on Russia in coordination with our allies.”

The FSB said members of the group had “developed malware, organised the embezzlement of funds from the bank accounts of foreign citizens”. 

The equivalent of 426 million rubles ($5.5 million or 4.8 million euros) and 20 luxury cars were seized in the operation, the statement added. 

During a phone call in July, Biden told Putin to “take action” against ransomware groups operating in Russia, warning that otherwise Washington will take “any necessary actions” to defend Americans. 

The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.

The Kaseya attack, which was reported on July 2, shut down a major Swedish supermarket chain and ricocheted around the world, impacting businesses in at least 17 countries, from pharmacies to gas stations, as well as dozens of New Zealand kindergartens.

Shortly after the attack, the “dark web” page of REvil went offline, sparking speculation about whether the move was the result of a government-led action.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

NATO sits down with Russia to seek end to Ukraine stand-off NATO sits down with Russia to seek end to Ukraine stand-off

Life

Russia mulls deploying troops to Cuba and Venezuela as tensions mount

Both sides remain wedded to their starting positions, and have begun a round of tense diplomacy with some 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine's frontier...

23 hours ago
Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts

World

US says only 'a few weeks left' to save Iran nuclear deal

There are only "a few weeks left" to save the Iran nuclear deal, and the U.S. is ready to look at "other options" if...

22 hours ago
Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

World

Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

A remote town in Western Australia has equalled the country's hottest day on record, reporting a scorching 50.7 degrees Celsius.

15 hours ago
Djokovic 'did not know' of Covid result when in public: mother Djokovic 'did not know' of Covid result when in public: mother

World

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

Australia will detain Novak Djokovic this weekend after again stripping him of his visa, in a dramatic setback to the tennis world number one...

10 hours ago