Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia developing ‘troubling’ anti-satellite weapon: White House

AFP

Published

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House - Copyright AFP Ivan Reyes, Ivan Reyes
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House - Copyright AFP Ivan Reyes, Ivan Reyes
Danny KEMP

Russia is developing an anti-satellite weapon that is a cause for concern for the United States but poses no direct threat to people on Earth, the White House said on Thursday.

The United States is now reaching out to Moscow over the weapon, whose existence was confirmed after lawmakers warned of an unspecified but serious threat to national security, it added.

Moscow denied the “malicious” and “unfounded” claims, describing them as a White House ploy to try to pass a multi-billion-dollar Ukrainian war aid package stalled in Congress.

“I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia has developed,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing at the White House. 

“This is not an active capability that’s been deployed. And though Russia’s pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety,” he said.

“We are not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth.”

The United States was nevertheless “closely monitoring this Russian activity and we will continue to take it very seriously”.

US President Joe Biden had ordered officials to launch “direct diplomatic engagement” with Russia over the weapon, but there had been no contact yet with Moscow, Kirby said.

Kirby would not confirm reports that the Russian anti-satellite capability was a space-based nuclear weapon.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was holding a closed-doors meeting with congressional leaders on Thursday about the developments.

Mystery and concern has gripped Washington since House Intelligence Committee chairman Mike Turner issued a public statement on Wednesday referring to a “serious national security threat” and calling on Biden to “declassify all information relating to this threat.”

– ‘Tricks’ –

The sudden announcement irked Sullivan, who signaled frustration that Turner had gone public ahead of the briefing already planned for Thursday.

Sullivan said he would be meeting with the four House members in the “Gang of Eight” group of party leaders and top intelligence committee members, adding that it was “highly unusual” for him to seek such a meeting.

Democrat Biden and the Republican-led House are at an impasse over a White House request for $60 billion in military aid to help Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion entering its third year.

Republican House of Representatives speaker Johnson — who has repeatedly warned he will not address allies’ security until America’s immigration system is shored up — is refusing to bring the Senate-passed bill to the floor for a vote.

Kirby said Ukraine’s embattled frontline town of Avdiivka was “at risk of falling into Russian control,”, partly due to a lack of ammunition.

Moscow dismissed the threat warning as a US attempt to denigrate Russia and push through the Ukraine funding.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the White House was “trying to get Congress to vote on the appropriations bill any way it can”, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

“It’s obvious. Let’s see what tricks, so to speak, the White House is going to pull,” he was quoted as saying.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who is involved in Russia’s nuclear policy, said the United States was “fantasizing” and should provide evidence of its claims.

The West has accused Russia of reckless nuclear rhetoric after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to use a nuclear weapon if he felt an existential threat.

The Outer Space Treaty, which both Russia and the United States are parties to, bans the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

The row meanwhile came as Putin said he preferred the “predictable” Biden over Donald Trump in November’s US presidential election.

In this article:Nuclear, Politics, Russia, Space, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Car sales tumble globally despite a rise in consumer incentives

The biggest decline across the board was with electric vehicle prices. These were down 10.8 percent year over year.

23 hours ago
India and the UAE have developed increasingly close relations since 2015 India and the UAE have developed increasingly close relations since 2015

World

India’s Modi inaugurates major Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

India and the UAE have developed increasingly close relations since 2015 - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBAIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a...

18 hours ago
Influential Democratic lawmaker Adam Smith sits down with AFP ahead of his trip to the Munich Security Conference Influential Democratic lawmaker Adam Smith sits down with AFP ahead of his trip to the Munich Security Conference

World

Biden: elderly but equal to the task, says top Democrat

Influential Democratic lawmaker Adam Smith sits down with AFP ahead of his trip to the Munich Security Conference - Copyright AFP Brendan SmialowskiCamille CAMDESSUSUS...

19 hours ago
But before dawn, only the tinkling of a metal key ring will disturb the silence of the darkened halls containing the masterpieces of Raphael, Leonardo da Vinci or Caravaggio But before dawn, only the tinkling of a metal key ring will disturb the silence of the darkened halls containing the masterpieces of Raphael, Leonardo da Vinci or Caravaggio

World

Before dawn at the Vatican Museums, the key keeper unlocks history

But before dawn, only the tinkling of a metal key ring will disturb the silence of the darkened halls containing the masterpieces of Raphael,...

16 hours ago