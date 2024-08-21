Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia-China partnership ‘yielding results’, Putin says

AFP

Published

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets China's Premier Li Qiang at the Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets China's Premier Li Qiang at the Kremlin - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets China's Premier Li Qiang at the Kremlin - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia’s economic and trade links with China are “yielding results” as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin.

Moscow has looked to Beijing as an economic lifeline since the Ukraine conflict began, with the two boosting trade to record highs as Russia faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.

“Our trade relations are developing successfully… The attention that the two governments on both sides are paying to trade and economic ties is yielding results,” Putin said in a meeting with Li.

“Our states have worked out large-scale joint plans, projects in economic and humanitarian spheres, we expect for many years ahead,” he added.

In May, Putin visited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing. The Russian leader framed the partnership as a “stabilising” force in a chaotic world.

The West has viewed both countries with increased anxiety over the past two years as they build ties and seek to exert their global influence abroad.

Days before Russia launched its full-scale military assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Beijing and Moscow declared a “no limits” partnership.

China has meanwhile benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

One year in, EU turning up heat in big tech fight

Since August 2023, the world's biggest digital platforms have faced the toughest ever tech regulations in the European Union.

18 hours ago

World

All hell broke loose: Sicily yacht sunk in brutal storm

It was still dark when a storm hit the Sicilian port of Porticello early Monday, and within minutes a superyacht had disappeared.

21 hours ago
Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Civilization 7 release 11 February 2025 – The plugs have begun. Now the questions

Years of happy play ahead.

4 hours ago
Psaraki in Brooklyn Psaraki in Brooklyn

Life

Review: Psaraki is a traditional urban Greek restaurant on the Brooklyn Waterfront

Psaraki is a traditional urban Greek restaurant that recently opened on the Brooklyn Waterfront.

22 hours ago