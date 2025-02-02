Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rubio warns Panama of consequences over canal

AFP

Published

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino (L) greets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on arrival at the presidential palace in Panama City on February 2, 2025
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino (L) greets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on arrival at the presidential palace in Panama City on February 2, 2025 - Copyright PANAMA'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE/AFP Handout
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino (L) greets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on arrival at the presidential palace in Panama City on February 2, 2025 - Copyright PANAMA'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE/AFP Handout
Shaun Tandon and Maria Isabel Sanchez

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday threatened action against Panama without immediate changes to reduce Chinese influence on the canal, but the country’s leader insisted he was not afraid of a US invasion and offered talks.

Rubio, paying his first visit overseas as the top US diplomat, told Panama that President Donald Trump had determined that the country had violated terms of the treaty that handed back the crucial waterway in 1999.

He pointed to the “influence and control” of China over the canal, the vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through which some 40 percent of US container traffic passes.

Meeting President Jose Raul Mulino, Rubio “made clear that this status quo is unacceptable and that absent immediate changes, it would require the United States to take measures necessary to protect its rights under the treaty,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Mulino painted a less dire portrait of the meeting. He welcomed Rubio at his official residence in the tropical capital’s old quarter, with an honor guard outside the whitewashed walls.

“I don’t feel that there is any real threat at this time against the treaty, its validity, or much less of the use of military force to seize the canal,” Mulino told reporters afterward, referring to the treaty that handed over the canal at the end of 1999.

“Sovereignty over the canal is not in question,” Mulino said.

He proposed technical-level talks with the United States to clear up concerns.

Rubio did not spell out what measures the United States may take. Trump in recent days has imposed hefty tariffs on the three biggest trading partners of the United States — Canada, China and Mexico.

Rubio and Trump say that China has gained so much power around surrounding infrastructure that it could shut it down in a potential conflict, with catastrophic consequences for the United States.

– Protests against Rubio –

Small but intense protests broke out in Panama ahead of Rubio’s visit, with police firing tear gas.

Protesters burned an effigy of Rubio wearing a red, white and blue suit and held up pictures of him and Trump before a Nazi flag.

“Rubio, get out of Panama!” around 200 demonstrators chanted as the former senator met Mulino. Police prevented the crowd from approaching the Old City.

“To the imperial messenger,” union leader Saul Mendez said of Rubio, “we reiterate that there is absolutely nothing here for Trump. Panama is a free and sovereign nation.”

Mulino, in response to pressure, ordered an audit of a Hong Kong-based company that controls ports on both sides of the canal.

But speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said that concession was not enough on the canal and that “it’s appropriate that we take it back.”

The Panama Canal — which Trump has dubbed as a modern “wonder of the world” — was built by the United States at the cost of thousands of lives of laborers, mostly people of African descent from Barbados, Jamaica and elsewhere in the Caribbean.

The United States maintained control of the canal when it opened in 1914 but began to negotiate following deadly riots in 1964 by Panamanians angered over foreign control.

Jimmy Carter sealed the agreement that gave the canal to Panama at the end of 1999, with the late president seeing a moral imperative for the United States to respect a smaller but still sovereign country.

Trump takes a vastly different view and has returned to the “big stick” approach of the early 20th century, in which the United States threatened force to have its way, especially in Latin America.

In his first week in office, Trump prepared massive tariffs on Colombia to force the US ally to take back deported citizens on military planes, after the country’s leftist president complained that they were not being treated in a dignified way.

Rubio, the first Hispanic secretary of state and a devout Catholic, started his Sunday in Panama City attending Mass at a church built four centuries ago in the Old City.

He will travel to four more Latin American countries — El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic — where he is expected to press for cooperation on Trump’s key priority of deporting migrants from the United States.

In this article:Diplomacy, Panama, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Now, the global chaos — Tariffs, pettiness and tantrums and a CCC credit rating.

It’s like 1929 all over again, but much, much dumber.

21 hours ago
A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

Data reduction: Do we need data usage calculators?

From the calculator, visitors can explore data plans and offers in more than 200 destinations across the globe.

16 hours ago
A member of the Red Hacker Alliance in Dongguan, China in August 2020 monitors cyberattacks around the world. Hacks have increased through the pandemic and the war in Ukraine A member of the Red Hacker Alliance in Dongguan, China in August 2020 monitors cyberattacks around the world. Hacks have increased through the pandemic and the war in Ukraine

Business

Why cyber hygiene should be a priority for every business in 2025

How can cyber-hygiene be boosted within the average business unit? Here is some advice to strengthen your cybersecurity provisions.

17 hours ago
Ada Pasternak Ada Pasternak

Entertainment

Review: Ada Pasternak releases ‘One Way Ticket’ single

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ada Pasternak released her new single "One Way Ticket."

23 hours ago