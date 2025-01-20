Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rubio on track to take office quickly as US secretary of state

AFP

Published

US Senator Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state, arrives ahead of Trump's inauguration in the US Capitol
US Senator Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state, arrives ahead of Trump's inauguration in the US Capitol - Copyright POOL/AFP Kevin Lamarque
US Senator Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state, arrives ahead of Trump's inauguration in the US Capitol - Copyright POOL/AFP Kevin Lamarque

A Senate committee on Monday fast-tracked Marco Rubio’s nomination to be US secretary of state, paving the way for him to take over quickly as top diplomat under President Donald Trump.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee — of which Rubio, a senator from Florida, has been a member — voted unanimously to approve his nomination, sending it to the full Senate.

The quick vote stands in contrast to Trump’s more controversial nominees who either await contested votes or, in some cases, have not yet had confirmation hearings.

“We are glad to have worked in a bipartisan way to ensure that one of our own, Senator Marco Rubio, could be positioned to quickly take the helm of the State Department,” the committee’s Republican chair, Jim Risch, and its top Democrat, Jeanne Shaheen, said in a joint statement.

“The national security of the United States is this committee’s primary focus — and it is to the benefit of our country to have steady leadership in place as soon as possible,” they said.

“We believe that Senator Rubio has the skills, knowledge and experience to lead the department.”

Rubio, who would succeed Antony Blinken, would become the first Hispanic and first fluent Spanish speaker to become the top US diplomat.

He would immediately have the task of executing the diplomacy of Trump, who in an inauguration speech Monday renewed threats to seize the Panama Canal but also pledged to be a “peacemaker.”

Rubio, the working-class son of Cuban immigrants who bitterly opposed Fidel Castro’s communist revolution, is known for his hawkish stance toward Latin American authoritarian states and China.

In his confirmation hearing last week, Rubio accused China of cheating its way to superpower status and called the Asian power “the most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever faced.”

Rubio was once a political foe of Trump, who belittled him as “Little Marco” when he sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

But Rubio has since rallied behind Trump while remaining well liked by senators across the political divide, with several Democrats on the committee describing him as a friend.

In this article:Diplomacy, Politics, Rubio, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Former US president Donald Trump's (R) pick of former tech investor J.D. Vance as his running mate may indicate a shift in his policy on cryptocurrencies Former US president Donald Trump's (R) pick of former tech investor J.D. Vance as his running mate may indicate a shift in his policy on cryptocurrencies

Business

Op-Ed: Trump $TRUMP crypto tanks at $75, down to $41, up to $45 and so on

This guy can turn any success into a catastrophe. He's done it so often.

23 hours ago

Business

Asian markets track Wall St and Europe rally after Trump-Xi talks

Most Asian markets rose Monday following a rally on Wall Street and record-breaking day in Europe.

10 hours ago

Business

Seeking employment: Main reasons for people moving home revealed

A new job or job transfer is the second most common reason Americans move, accounting for over 13 percent of responses.

22 hours ago
Sofia Masson, Jasmine Vega, and Stephen Huszar Sofia Masson, Jasmine Vega, and Stephen Huszar

Entertainment

Sofia Masson, Jasmine Vega, and Stephen Huszar talk starring in Tubi thriller ‘Fatal Exposure’

Actresses Sofia Masson and Jasmine Vega chatted exclusively about starring in the upcoming movie "Fatal Exposure" on Tubi alongside Stephen Huszar.

19 hours ago