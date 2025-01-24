Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rubio clashes with China FM on Taiwan

AFP

Published

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) is a long-time China hawk
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) is a long-time China hawk - Copyright AFP/File ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) is a long-time China hawk - Copyright AFP/File ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Shaun TANDON, Beiyi SEOW

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over Taiwan on Friday, with Donald Trump’s top diplomat denouncing Beijing’s “coercive” moves.

Rubio, a longtime China hawk, spoke with Wang for the first time by telephone at the end of his first week in office, which he began by forming a united front with US partners in the region.

In the telephone call, Rubio told Wang that the second Trump administration will pursue a relationship with China “that advances US interests and puts the American people first,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

“The secretary also stressed the United States’ commitment to our allies in the region and serious concern over China’s coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea,” she said.

Wang in turn cautioned Rubio over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy which China claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.

“We will never allow Taiwan to be separated from China,” Wang told Rubio, adding that Washington “must not betray its promise” to recognize only one China, according to a readout by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang voiced hope to Rubio that the former American senator would “play a constructive role for the future of the Chinese and American people, and for world peace and stability,” it said.

In their call, Wang told Rubio that the world’s top two economies should work to find “the right way to get along in the new era” — presumably referring to Trump’s return to the US presidency. 

While Beijing had “no intention of surpassing or replacing anyone,” it maintained its “legitimate right to development,” he said. 

The Chinese minister said the pair should follow the lead of President Xi Jinping and Trump, who appeared to have a cordial telephone call.

– Boosting Taiwan –

The United States is a longtime supporter of Taiwan and its largest supplier of weapons, but does not formally recognize it diplomatically.

In his Senate confirmation hearing last week, Rubio vowed to ramp up support for Taiwan to achieve an “equilibrium” that would discourage China from an invasion.

Rubio suggested at the hearing that China could invade the island by the end of the decade unless the United States makes clear that “the costs of intervening in Taiwan are too high.”

Rubio has cast China as the top threat to the United States and has accused the Asian power — whose economy has skyrocketed in recent decades — of “cheating” its way toward superpower status.

Rubio met immediately Tuesday after taking office with the foreign ministers of Japan, India and Australia — the so-called Quad that China charges is an attempt to encircle it.

The four foreign ministers jointly warned against any “unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion,” in a clear reference to China.

Rubio also spoke by telephone with his counterparts from the Philippines and, on Friday, Vietnam.

With Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Rubio discussed China’s “aggressive behavior in the South China Sea,” the State Department said.

China has seen rising friction with Southeast Asian nations, especially the Philippines, as it asserts its claims in the strategic and dispute-rife waterway.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

CIO Association of Canada partners with Digital Journal to elevate voices of Canadian technology leadership

The partnership will raise awareness of the vital role that CIOs and senior technology leaders play in shaping the future of business.

10 hours ago
Asher Angel Asher Angel

Entertainment

Interview: Asher Angel is in the ‘dance between pain and resilience’

Pop star and Disney actor Asher Angel chatted about his new music, which included his new single and music video for "alternate ending."

22 hours ago
OpenAI says its new artificial intelligence agent capable of tending to online tasks is trained to check with users when it encounters CAPTCHA puzzles intended to distinguish people from software OpenAI says its new artificial intelligence agent capable of tending to online tasks is trained to check with users when it encounters CAPTCHA puzzles intended to distinguish people from software

Tech & Science

OpenAI unveils ‘Operator’ agent that handles web tasks

OpenAI on Thursday introduced an artificial intelligence program called "Operator" that can tend to online tasks.

17 hours ago

Life

UK must ‘turbocharge its innovation’ to harness engineering biology

There is a prospect for change. A “small and closing window” of opportunity for the UK to reverse its decline and ensure the economic...

23 hours ago