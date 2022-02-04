Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rotterdam says no decision on dismantling bridge for Bezos superyacht

Published

Rotterdam authorities say they have received no request to have the historic Koningshaven bridge temporarily dismantled
Rotterdam authorities say they have received no request to have the historic Koningshaven bridge temporarily dismantled - Copyright AFP SEBASTIEN BOZON
Rotterdam authorities say they have received no request to have the historic Koningshaven bridge temporarily dismantled - Copyright AFP SEBASTIEN BOZON

The Dutch port city of Rotterdam has not received a request for a permit to temporarily dismantle an historic bridge to allow a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to pass, local media reported Thursday.

The city’s mayor denied any decision had been made, a day after a municipality spokeswoman told AFP that officials had green-lighted the shipbuilder’s request to remove the central section of the iconic Koningshaven Bridge, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

Bezos’s gigantic, 430-million-euro ($485 million) three-masted yacht — built in Alblasserdam near Rotterdam — is too big to pass under the bridge, which dates from 1878 and was rebuilt after being bombed by the Nazis in 1940 during World War II.

“I find the turmoil quite peculiar. No decision has yet been taken, not even an application for a permit,” Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad quoted Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb saying on Thursday.

The municipality will make its decision after a permit application is filed and the impact has been assessed, including if it can be done without damaging the bridge and whether Bezos will foot the bill, the mayor said.

“It’s about the facts. I want to know them first,” he told the daily.

His remarks in Colombia, where he is on a visit, were confirmed by his spokesperson to Dutch news agency ANP.

Initial comments suggesting the move had already been approved angered some in the Netherlands, as the local council promised after a major 2017 renovation that it would never again dismantle the bridge, known to Rotterdammers as De Hef.

Bezos, 57, is one of the world’s richest men after transforming online bookseller Amazon into a global shopping giant.

When not travelling by sea on superyachts, he can be found blasting into space on his Blue Origin capsule.

In this article:Amazon, IT, Netherlands, People, Shipbuilding, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A replica of Captain Cook's ship 'Endeavour' is seen at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney in 2018 A replica of Captain Cook's ship 'Endeavour' is seen at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney in 2018

World

Wreck of British explorer James Cook’s Endeavour found: researchers

A replica of Captain Cook's ship 'Endeavour' is seen at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney in 2018 - Copyright Radiodiffusion Télévision du...

22 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Major lawsuit for Facebook includes billionaire, cryptocurrency, and money laundering

This court case has global ramifications. All the issues raised by Mr. Forrest are perfectly valid grounds for a lawsuit.

22 hours ago

Business

NFT museum opens its doors in United States

A museum dedicated to NFTs — the blockchain-based creations that have taken the artworld by storm -- has opened its doors in the United...

15 hours ago
The cyclone remained on course to pass around 180 kilometres by Reunion, a weather agency said The cyclone remained on course to pass around 180 kilometres by Reunion, a weather agency said

World

Cyclone Batsurai injures 12 on France’s La Reunion island

At least twelve people were injured on the French Indian Ocean territory of La Reunion.

23 hours ago