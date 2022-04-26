Ron DeSantis signs bill to create Florida voter-fraud police force

"The legislation I signed today will continue to make Florida a leader in election integrity by increasing penalties for ballot harvesting, expanding our ban on Zuckerbucks, and establishing an election integrity unit in state government to enforce our laws," said DeSantis. Source - Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday creating a police force dedicated to pursuing voter fraud and other election crimes, embracing a top priority of Republicans after Donald Trump’s false claims that his reelection was stolen.

“I don’t think there’s any other place in the country that you should have more confidence that your vote counts than in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Monday during the bill signing event at a sports bar north of the Tampa Bay area, reports Politico.

But DeSantis continues to play on Republican fears of voter fraud, justifying the need for a new law enforcement unit by saying existing law enforcement may not be equipped or willing to thoroughly investigate fraud cases, reports ABC News.

The new law actually creates an “Office of Election Crimes and Security” in the Department of State, as well as authorizes the use of additional investigators who work in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Florida State Legislature has set aside more than $2.6 million and will allow up to 25 positions for the two agencies.

DeSantis, who is running for reelection and is widely considered to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has suggested more rules were needed to deter fraud, underscoring Trump’s lingering influence on Republican policymaking.

Critics have deemed the law politically motivated and unnecessary, arguing that local prosecutors can handle election crimes.

Voter fraud is rare, typically occurs in isolated instances, and is generally detected. According to The Guardian, an Associated Press investigation of the 2020 presidential election found fewer than 475 potential cases of voter fraud out of 25.5 million ballots cast in the six states where Trump and his allies disputed his loss to President Joe Biden.

Democrats have criticized the bill as a way for DeSantis to appeal to Republican voters who believe the 2020 election results were fraudulent, while the governor flirts with a presidential run of his own.

“DeSantis’ so-called election reform legislation is a continued attack by the Republican Party to generate public distrust in the integrity of our elections. The bill is unnecessary and a waste of taxpayer funds,” said Rep. Tracie Davis, a Democrat.