Romania questions Andrew Tate, raids home in new probe

AFP

Published

Influencer Andrew Tate is accused of setting up a criminal organisation and sexually exploiting several victims - Copyright AFP Daniel MIHAILESCU
Romanian prosecutors on Wednesday questioned controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is already awaiting trial over human trafficking and rape charges, as part of a new investigation involving minors.

One of the world’s best-known influencers known for misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, Tate has been accused of having formed an organised criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and Britain, along with his brother Tristan. They have denied the charges.

Prosecutors allege that 37-year-old Tate, his 36-year-old brother and two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims. A trial date has not yet been set.

On Wednesday prosecutors raided the residence of the Tate brothers before masked police brought them to the office for organised crime (DIICOT) for questioning.

The raid was “part of a search related to a new investigation”, according to their spokeswoman.

DIICOT said in a statement that four search warrants were executed in and around Bucharest in connection with “the crimes of forming an organised criminal group, trafficking in minors”, “sexual relations with a minor” and “money laundering”.

The Tate brothers were detained in 2022 in Bucharest and spent three months in detention before being released under judicial supervision to await trial.

The brothers also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother” reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with sharing controversial views, his videos have made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.

