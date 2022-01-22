Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rio vows to revitalize two crime-racked slums

Published

This file photo from January 19, 2022, shows members of Brazil's Civil Police taking part in a crackdown on drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum district, one of two favelas targeted by the government in a major revitalization plan
This file photo from January 19, 2022, shows members of Brazil's Civil Police taking part in a crackdown on drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum district, one of two favelas targeted by the government in a major revitalization plan - Copyright AFP Mohd RASFAN
This file photo from January 19, 2022, shows members of Brazil's Civil Police taking part in a crackdown on drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum district, one of two favelas targeted by the government in a major revitalization plan - Copyright AFP Mohd RASFAN

The governor of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state announced plans Saturday for massive investments aimed at revitalizing two long crime-infested slum districts. 

The announcement came just three days after 1,300 police swept through the Jacarezinho and Muzema favelas in a “reconquering” operation that authorities said aimed to wrest control back from organized crime groups.

Governor Claudio Castro told reporters the state would spend 500 million real (about $90 million) over coming weeks to attack social problems in the two districts after decades of governmental neglect.

“It’s a program to reconquer the territory and return it to its rightful owners: the people of these favelas,” Castro said.

He promised efforts both to improve sewage in the two favelas and to establish social and educational programs aimed primarily at young people and families.

Castro told reporters that work on other favelas would come only after the revitalization effort in Jacarezinho and Muzema is “functioning fully.”

Jacarezinho, in northern Rio near the international airport, was the scene in May of the bloodiest police raid in city history, leaving 28 people dead. It is considered a bastion of the Comando Vermelho, one of Brazil’s biggest drugs-trafficking gangs.

“After what happened, we had to intervene,” said Castro, a member of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party.

And in June 2019, Muzema, in the city’s west, saw the collapse of two illegally built apartment buildings. Twenty-four people died.

That district is controlled by powerful militias that regularly extort local residents.

Castro said the government would extend 30 million real in micro-credits to residents to spare them having to borrow from criminal groups at usurious rates.

But some security specialists say they fear the program will suffer from the same errors as a 2008 program that initially helped reduce violence but later prompted complaints of police abuse or corruption.

In this article:Brazil, Crime, Police, Poverty, Social
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Some European countries looking at new COVID-19 strategy – Accepting the virus

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, during the telematic press conference called after the meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 17,...

18 hours ago
Some 447,800 people visited the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in 2021, a figure reduced by the pandemic and far lower than the usual 1.5 million per year Some 447,800 people visited the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in 2021, a figure reduced by the pandemic and far lower than the usual 1.5 million per year

World

Rains cause flood damage in Peru’s Machu Picchu

Strong rains in the town of Machu Picchu, next to the Inca citadel with the same name that is a major tourist draw, washed...

22 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on January 21, 2022 in Geneva US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on January 21, 2022 in Geneva

World

Cold War flashbacks in Russia-US talks in Geneva

Geneva, the neutral turf that was once host to so much Cold War bargaining, is again welcoming Russian and US officials.

17 hours ago

World

Irishman faces 20 years jail for ‘assault’ on NY flight

An Irishman who refused to wear a Covid mask during a flight from Dublin to New York faces up to 20 years in prison.

3 hours ago