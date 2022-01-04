Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rio de Janeiro cancels carnival street parade over Omicron

Published

Dancers of the Loucura Suburbana street carnival group at a rehearsal in the Engenho de Dentro neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 14, 2020 - Copyright AFP/File Richard PIERRIN

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro announced on Tuesday the cancelation of next month’s carnival street celebrations due to an increase in Covid-19 cases brought on by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

It is the second year running that the coronavirus has forced the Rio street parade, which was due to take place from February 25 to March 1, to be called off.

“The street carnival in the form that took place in 2020, which did not happen in 2021, will not take place in 2022,” Mayor Eduardo Paes said in a live broadcast on social media platforms.

The street parade by musical bands called “blocos” is different to the better known procession by samba schools that takes place in Rio’s Sambadrome.

The Sambadrome can hold 70,000 people in a stadium that allows authorities to control those that enter.

Amongst the options available to them are proof of vaccination, a negative covid test and the wearing of masks for those in attendance.

“The street carnival, given its nature and its democratic aspect, makes any type of control impossible,” said Paes.

In 2020, there were an estimated seven million revellers for the days-long street parades, according to the Riotour travel agency.

Although previous meetings between Rio authorities and the blocos failed to reach a compromise, new talks are planned for Friday where the musical groups association president Rita Fernandes told AFP they will make “a more decentralized proposal.”

The arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant, coupled with an increase in social gatherings over Christmas and the New Year, has seen covid cases soar in Rio.

New covid cases jumped from 21 on December 14 to 458 just two weeks later.

So far, though, the rise in cases has not led to a significant increase in hospital admissions or deaths.

Four fifths of Rio’s population have had at least two vaccine doses while almost a quarter have also been given a booster shot.

Some 67 percent of the South American country’s 213 million population are vaccinated with two doses, while 12 percent have had the third.

Almost 620,000 people in Brazil have died of coronavirus, second only in the world to the United States.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

3-2-1 cybersecurity for 2022: It’s all about data backups

Going beyond the 3-2-1 backup rule will provide organizations with extra insurance to protect their digital transformation initiatives.

13 hours ago

World

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty in fraud trial

Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos.

24 hours ago
Prince Andrew sued in NY court for alleged sex abuse Prince Andrew sued in NY court for alleged sex abuse

World

Prince Andrew to urge US judge to dismiss sex abuse case

Prince Andrew's lawyers will use a court hearing Tuesday to urge a New York judge to throw out a sexual assault lawsuit.

18 hours ago
Stellar jobs data push US stocks to new records Stellar jobs data push US stocks to new records

Business

The number of people quitting jobs hits an all-time high

The US economy added 531,000 jobs last month, data showed - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLEIn a sure sign that American workers...

9 hours ago