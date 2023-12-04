Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rights orgs sue Netherlands over F-35 parts to Israel

AFP

Published

Rights groups say the F-35 parts are contributing to war crimes
Rights groups say the F-35 parts are contributing to war crimes - Copyright AFP Giuseppe CACACE
Rights groups say the F-35 parts are contributing to war crimes - Copyright AFP Giuseppe CACACE

A group of human rights organisations took the Dutch government to court on Monday, arguing its supply of parts for F-35 fighters contributes to violations of international law in Gaza.

The case concerns US-owned F-35 parts stored at a warehouse in the Netherlands and then shipped to several partners, including Israel, via existing export agreements.

Oxfam Novib, one of the groups filing suit, said the export “made the Netherlands complicit in violations of the laws of war and the collective punishment of the civilian population of Gaza”.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 15,500 people have been killed since October 7 in the war there, more than half of them women and children. 

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas in retaliation for the militant group’s October 7 attacks, which killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

“By supplying weapons parts, the Netherlands runs the risk of becoming complicit in violations of international humanitarian law,” said Dagmar Oudshoorn, director of Amnesty International.

International law experts have told AFP that human rights violations are likely being carried out by both parties to the conflict.

“It is almost unbelievable that these bombs are dropped thanks to Dutch military support. This has to stop,” added Michiel Servaes, director of Oxfam Novib.

Dutch authorities said last month it was not clear whether it even had the power to intervene in the deliveries, part of a US-run operation that supplies parts to all F-35 partners.

“On the basis of current information on the deployment of Israeli F-35, it cannot be established that the F-35 are involved in serious violations of humanitarian law of war,” the government said in a letter to parliament.

But Liesbeth Zegveld, human rights lawyer for the plaintiffs told reporters: “It is clear that these planes are used above Gaza to conduct aerial bombardments and assist ground troops in Gaza as we speak.”

A verdict in the case is expected in roughly two weeks.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Netherlands, Palestinians, Rights
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto next week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

6 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Only 3.8% of US businesses actually use AI — Is the hype selling at all?

Caution is human nature, and that’s what these Census Bureau figures mean.

20 hours ago
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department

Business

Op-Ed: AI job losses show how little employers know about the jobs

You may have just bought a cow that basically does nothing, and does it badly.

3 hours ago
Former US Vice President Al Gore said COP28 will only be a success if nations agree to phase out fossil fuels Former US Vice President Al Gore said COP28 will only be a success if nations agree to phase out fossil fuels

Business

At COP28, Al Gore takes aim at host UAE’s emissions

Armed with satellite images of pipelines, former US VP and climate champion Al Gore singled out the emissions of the UAE at the COP28.

23 hours ago