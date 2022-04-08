Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rights Court urges Peru not to free ex-president Fujimori

Published

Peru ex-president Alberto Fujimori is serving a 25-year sentence for rights violations
Peru ex-president Alberto Fujimori is serving a 25-year sentence for rights violations - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
Peru ex-president Alberto Fujimori is serving a 25-year sentence for rights violations - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights published a resolution Friday urging Peru not to grant 83-year-old ex-president Alberto Fujimori, serving time for rights violations, a release on humanitarian grounds.

Fujimori, who was president from 1990 to 2000, has since 2009 been serving a 25-year sentence for two massacres committed by army death squads during his presidency.

Twenty-five people, including a child, were killed in the supposed anti-terrorist operations in 1991 and 1992.

Last month, Peru’s Constitutional Court ordered the disgraced former leader’s release, reinstating a presidential “humanitarian pardon” granted in December 2017. 

It was revoked in 2018. 

The IACHR resolution, dated Thursday and published Friday, said the Constitutional Court decision failed to give adequate weight to the right to justice of Fujimori’s victims.

“The State of Peru must refrain from implementing the sentence handed down by the Constitutional Court of Peru on March 17, 2022, which reinstates the effects of the pardon ‘for humanitarian reasons granted to Alberto Fujimori on 24 December 2017,” it said. 

Lima has said it would abide by any decision of the IACHR.

Upon leaving office, Fujimori fled into exile in Japan, where his parents were from. 

He was extradited back to Peru from Chile in 2007 and jailed, having been convicted in his absence.

Fujimori, who suffers ill health, is the only inmate at the small Barbadillo jail at the barracks of the special operations police in eastern Lima.

There he grows flowers, paints and receives family visits.

His family has submitted several petitions to have him released on health grounds but those were all rejected.

His daughter Keiko Fujimori, who has lost three presidential election runoffs, said last year she would pardon her father if elected.

She was defeated in June by leftist Pedro Castillo and now faces prosecution over accusations of illegal campaign funding in her failed 2011 and 2016 presidential bids. 

In this article:fujimori, Justice, Peru
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022 A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022

World

Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica

A cargo airplane broke up during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday.

18 hours ago
Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

World

Russian Nobel laureate Muratov assaulted on train

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Dmitry Muratov was Thursday assaulted on a train by a person who sprayed him with paint.

23 hours ago
Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years

Tech & Science

Good idea or bad idea? Storing driver details on your iPhone

In the U.S., owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license can now add them to their digital wallets. Is this a good...

20 hours ago

Life

Zoos across North America are moving birds indoors to protect them from avian flu

Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as avian flu hits.

22 hours ago