Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rich Chinese exile guilty of fraud in New York

AFP

Published

Guo presented himself as a fierce critic of the Chinese Communist Party and a fervent defender of democracy, while maintaining links with US right-wing figure Steve Bannon
Guo presented himself as a fierce critic of the Chinese Communist Party and a fervent defender of democracy, while maintaining links with US right-wing figure Steve Bannon - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI
Guo presented himself as a fierce critic of the Chinese Communist Party and a fervent defender of democracy, while maintaining links with US right-wing figure Steve Bannon - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI

A wealthy Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, a self-styled opponent of the authorities in Beijing, was found guilty of defrauding customers of more than $1 billion in a New York federal court on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Guo presented himself as a fierce critic of the Chinese Communist Party and a fervent defender of democracy, while keeping links with US right-wing figure Steve Bannon, recently jailed in a separate case.

The FBI arrested Guo in March 2023 at his luxurious Manhattan apartment, in a building overlooking Central Park, accusing him of using his online fame to convince thousands of investors to fund his companies or projects.

They included GTV Media, and G/Clubs, which promised profitable investments or luxury services.

But instead of enriching his customers, their funds enabled him to live a life of lavish excess.

“Miles Guo, an exiled Chinese businessman and purported billionaire, brazenly operated several interrelated fraud schemes, all designed to fleece his loyal followers out of their hard-earned money so that Guo could spend his days in his 50,000 square foot mansion, driving his $1 million Lamborghini, or lounging on his $37 million yacht,” prosecutors said, referring to Guo by an alias.

A unanimous jury found Guo guilty of racketeering conspiracy and various securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering charges. He faces decades in prison.”

In this article:Chine, commerce, économie, fraude, Internet, investissements, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A team of surgeons transplanting a pig kidney into a brain dead patient, part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants and closing the organ donor gap A team of surgeons transplanting a pig kidney into a brain dead patient, part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants and closing the organ donor gap

Life

Healthcare quality and safety: States in the US with the worse surgery records

New York has the highest medical malpractice payment reports, totalling 1,459.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Neatness vs clutter — The practical war nobody seems to win

This is how to make the clutter look neat, and the neatness bearable.

22 hours ago

Business

Asian traders struggle to match Wall St record as Trump odds grow

Traders struggled to extend gains on Wall Street, where the Dow chalked up its first record since May.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ontario window project demonstrates the value and need for community involvement in construction

Many of the challenges architects, owners, and general contractors face today go well beyond masonry, design, or fenestration. 

7 hours ago