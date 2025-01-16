Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rice fields turned into art in northern Thailand

AFP

Published

Farm owner Tanyapong Jaikham created art out of rice fields in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province
Farm owner Tanyapong Jaikham created art out of rice fields in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province - Copyright AFP Karanwinat WONGCHAIMUL
Farm owner Tanyapong Jaikham created art out of rice fields in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province - Copyright AFP Karanwinat WONGCHAIMUL

A two-acre paddy field in northern Thailand has been transformed into an artwork depicting a dragon and a cat, symbols of hope and resilience as the community recovers from floods.

The farm owner, Tanyapong Jaikham, told AFP that the cat represents the residents of his hometown Chiang Rai who faced devastating floods during last year’s monsoon season.

The dragon, last year’s zodiac symbol, is shown protectively holding the cat.

Tanyapong, himself an autombile engineer, collaborated with 20 other people including friends and family to create the design — using AI technology and satellite imagery — with rice plants as the main medium.

Requiring meticulous planning and execution over the span of a month, the artwork cost him around 500,000 baht ($14,500) to create.

“The art required great attention to detail, so we had to be very careful,” Tanyapong told AFP. 

“But with the help of today’s technology, it became easier.” 

The artwork was opened to the public in late December, “but we are not ready for many visitors”, he said.

In this article:Agriculture, arts, Thailand
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States

World

‘We may look easy-going, but…’ Canadians veto Trump’s merger plan

Different values, different country. Donald Trump's unlikely plan for Canada to become the 51st US state is leading to a surge of national pride.

10 hours ago
Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration photograph on December 27, 2024 Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration photograph on December 27, 2024

Business

US bans red food dye over possible cancer risk: health authorities

Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration...

17 hours ago
BYD electric cars wait to be loaded onto a ship in Suzhou, China. Washington has finalised a rule effectively barring Chinese technology from cars in the US market BYD electric cars wait to be loaded onto a ship in Suzhou, China. Washington has finalised a rule effectively barring Chinese technology from cars in the US market

Business

Beijing ‘firmly opposes’ US ban on smart cars with Chinese tech

BYD electric cars wait to be loaded onto a ship in Suzhou, China. Washington has finalised a rule effectively barring Chinese technology from cars...

24 hours ago

Life

Is outdoor play the key to children’s health?

The number of children who must share playgrounds well beyond their capacity has been described as a ‘postcode lottery’.

11 hours ago