Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Revoke Russian investor passports, Zelensky urges Cyprus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged Cyprus to revoke passports issued to Russians.

Published

Demonstrators in Nicosia pose as dead bodies in a mock massacre during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine outside a meeting of the Cypriot parliament which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed by video link
Demonstrators in Nicosia pose as dead bodies in a mock massacre during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine outside a meeting of the Cypriot parliament which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed by video link - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI
Demonstrators in Nicosia pose as dead bodies in a mock massacre during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine outside a meeting of the Cypriot parliament which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed by video link - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged Cyprus to revoke passports issued to Russians through an investment scheme and stop private yachts docking in its marinas.

Zelensky made the plea during an address to the Cypriot parliament via live video link, the latest in a series of such speeches he has made to foreign legislatures after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m grateful to you for your moral stance. You reacted to the Russian invasion and banned the docking of Russian ships in your ports,” Zelensky said.

He added that Cyprus has “tools to pressure” its traditionally close friend Russia, and urged Cypriot authorities to “close the ports” to all Russian private yachts.

He called on the Cypriots to revoke passports issued to wealthy Russians under the disgraced citizenship for investment scheme shut down under corruption allegations in November 2020.

“Stop Russian golden passports, dual citizenship. Except those where there is evidence they do not harm Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

After attending the session, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told reporters that instructions were given for revocation of four passports of Russians on the European Union’s sanctions list.

During the investment scheme, Cyprus issued hundreds of passports to Russian nationals and their families.

In November 2020, the Mediterranean island dropped the initiative after Al Jazeera aired a documentary showing reporters posing as fixers for a Chinese businessman seeking a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal record.

A public inquiry found that around half of the 6,779 passports issued under the programme were granted illegally.

Cyprus, a European Union member, allowed investors to acquire a passport in exchange for an investment of $2.5 million euros ($3 million).

During the 20-minute speech, a short video showed bomb-scarred cities like Mariupol and the bodies of Ukrainian civilians.

Cyprus has sent more than 215 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, its largest contribution overseas.

It has also received around 10,000 Ukrainian refugees in a country with a relatively large Russian diaspora.

A protest against the war took place outside parliament during the session.

Cyprus’s main opposition party, communist AKEL, boycotted the meeting after a self-styled member of the Azov Regiment appeared in the teleconference Zelensky gave to Greece’s parliament earlier Thursday.

The Azov Regiment defending Mariupol has been accused of far-right links.

Cyprus, one-third of which remains occupied by Turkish troops following that country’s 1974 invasion, has ruled out sending Russian-made weapons systems on its territory to Ukraine.

In this article:Conflict, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, zelensky
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A young evacuee with her dog arrives in Zaporizhzhia on April 6, 2022 A young evacuee with her dog arrives in Zaporizhzhia on April 6, 2022

World

Red Cross evacuee convoy arrives from Russian-held city

A Red Cross convoy arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday after failing to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol.

18 hours ago
A Maxar satellite image taken on March 2 shows buildings on fire in the city of Mariupol, where nearly 100,000 people remain trapped A Maxar satellite image taken on March 2 shows buildings on fire in the city of Mariupol, where nearly 100,000 people remain trapped

World

Op-Ed: Mobile crematoria ‘just happen’ to be in Mariupol? There’s more to this than the obvious

In this case, real justice must be done.

7 hours ago

Business

New Tesla factory another win for business-friendly Texas

Tesla’s unveiling this week of a new auto factory in Austin has highlighted corporate America’s growing affinity for Texas compared with California.

19 hours ago
Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz (R), fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, posing next to a portrait of him in Washington Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz (R), fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, posing next to a portrait of him in Washington

World

Turkey braces to hand Khashoggi trial to Saudis

Turkey on Thursday holds the final stage of the trial in absentia of 26 suspects linked to the killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

16 hours ago