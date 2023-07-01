Review: ‘Titanic — The Exhibition’ in New York City

A replica of the Titanic at 'Titanic — The Exhibition.' Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Titanic recently made a resurgence in the news ever since “Titan,” a submersible with five people inside, imploded during its descent to view the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic Ocean.

“Titanic — The Exhibition” in New York City showcases the stories whose echoes could be heard on the dreadful day of April 15, 1912; moreover, it allows one to appreciate the true sense of the “Titanic” as a human tragedy.

Portrait of the Titanic at ‘Titanic — The Exhibition.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

It helps memorialize the people that were lost on the ship (and recognizing those that survived), while also preserving its history and legacy. It is a firm reminder that a tragic maritime disaster of that caliber does not discriminate against age or social class.

Located on 6th Avenue in the heart of Manhattan, “Titanic — The Exhibition” consisted of a guided audio tour for each exhibit, and it took its visitors an emotional journey through time (from how the ship was built, with its sister ships, the Olympic and the Britannic) all the way to its ultimate sinking on its fatal maiden voyage.

Grand Staircase of the Titanic at ‘Titanic — The Exhibition.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The exhibition features original objects (such as a lifejacket, lounge chairs, blankets, silverware, and tools that were used to build the ship) and artifacts (handwritten letters) that belonged to passengers, as well as replicas of the Titanic’s interior, and poignant accounts from the survivors, including those of British woman Eva Hart.

Actual lifejacket on display at ‘Titanic — The Exhibition.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

An insightful quote featured in the exhibit was one by Captain Arthur Rostron of the rescue vessel Carpathia, where he remarked, “One thing stands out in my mind about it all, the quietness.” Sir Arthur Rostron was responsible for rescuing the 712 Titanic passengers and bringing them to safety.

It also celebrates many unsung heroes of the Titanic, especially William McMaster Murdoch, who perished with the “Titanic,” along with the eight orchestra musicians that played classical music until the very end.

According to the audio tour, “men were not allowed on the lifeboats” (the lifeboats were reserved for women and children), however, thanks to Officer Murdoch, he was responsible for “80 percent of the men” that survived that night.

Portrait of William Murdoch at ‘Titanic — The Exhibition.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Many original artifacts from the sister ship, the “Olympic” were also featured on display such a door, a cabinet, a chair from a second-class dining room, among others.

All of the reconstructions of the cabins (first, second, and third class) were quite distinct, and the same holds true for the reconstruction of the actual hallway entrance to the first-class cabin, where one feels like they are in a scene in James Cameron’s “Titanic” film.

Markos Papadatos visiting the hallway of first class entrance of Titanic at ‘Titanic — The Exhibition.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

It also showcased the blatant disparity between first and second class cabins and a typical third class cabin, and how the people in third class were adversely treated (curfew for them was at 10 p.m. and the majority of them didn’t survive the sinking).

Third Class Cabin at ‘Titanic — The Exhibition.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

There was also coal from a coal bunker retrieved from the Titanic, and a medallion that Molly Brown custom-made and gave to a Carpathia crew member.

Molly Brown medallion at ‘Titanic — The Exhibition.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The communications room was truly a work of art, especially with the telegraphs that showcased how different technology was during that time period. Being able to touch and feel the “iceberg” was an added bonus.

Near the palpable iceberg were videos with 3-D reconstruction of the ship hitting the iceberg.

First Class Cabin at ‘Titanic — The Exhibition.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

One of the most popular exhibits is seeing the necklace that inspired the “Heart of the Ocean” in “Titanic,” and learning that that Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s characters in the movie “Titanic” were slightly inspired by real people (Kate Phillips and Henry Morley).

Some of the exhibits also played music from the soundtrack of “Titanic,” conducted by the late James Horner, which helped add to its overall appeal and it elevated it to a more authentic level.

Towards the end of the exhibition, we see some of the work of oceanographer Dr. Robert Ballard, who is best known for discovering the wreck of the Titanic back in 1985.

The final exhibit was quite sober, especially since it lists all of the names that were lost in the Titanic, along with their age. One of the most shocking was that of 19-month old toddler Sidney, who passed away at the age of one (for many years, Sidney was referred to as the “Unknown Child”, and was the youngest recovered victim).

The Verdict

Overall, “Titanic — The Exhibition” was compelling and thoroughly educational. It is highly recommended that one sees it (with the entire family) while it is still in New York.

This exhibition was a solid way to preserve the legacy of the doomed ship in its maiden voyage. It will put the audience into a time warp and allow them to set sail in an audio fashion back to 1912.

The audio tour is captivating, and it will sustain the visitor’s attention for the entire 80 to 90 minute duration. It garnered two thumbs up.

