Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

Published

Arab League urges 'detente' between Lebanon, Gulf states
Arab League envoy Hossam Zaki, shown speaking to reporters, suggested the resignation of Lebanon's information minister was necessary - Copyright AFP EDUARDO SOTERAS
Arab League envoy Hossam Zaki, shown speaking to reporters, suggested the resignation of Lebanon's information minister was necessary - Copyright AFP EDUARDO SOTERAS

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon’s information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States. 

“From the very beginning, the resignation could have defused the crisis,” the League’s assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki told a news conference in Beirut.

“We need stronger confirmation that this step could still happen,” he said following talks with parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi’s departure could be a starting point for “detente” between Lebanon and Gulf states.

The diplomatic rift, which threatens to plunge Lebanon deeper into meltdown, prompted Saudi Arabia and some of its allies to recall ambassadors and block imports from Lebanon.

Import restrictions are a further blow to a country where a weak government is struggling to secure international aid, namely from wealthy Arab neighbours.

The dispute was triggered by comments made by Kordahi in an interview taped in August before he became information minister and broadcast in late October.

Kordahi characterised the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen since 2015 as an “external aggression,” sparking rebukes from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Each of those states support the Saudi-led military coalition against Iran-backed Huthi rebels fighting Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The diplomatic rift has prompted calls for the resignation of Kordahi, an ally of the powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Riyadh’s arch rival Iran, has opposed calls for Kordahi’s resignation, saying he did nothing wrong.

And Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem went further on Sunday saying it was up to Saudi Arabia to “apologise”.

Kordahi has said stepping down was out of the question.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said this month that Hezbollah’s dominance made “dealing with Lebanon pointless for the kingdom”.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Needle spiking chaos at US music venue – Spiking must go, and artists can do something about it

It’s yet another blow to women’s security and to bars, clubs, and music venues around the world.

15 hours ago

Business

Opposition to planned lithium mine in Nevada growing

There are significant deposits buried in the caldera, particularly mercury and lithium.

19 hours ago
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House

World

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

The United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

How to stem the onward tide of fraud

What is of particular concern are the tactics and methods that fraudsters attempt in trying to get people to depart with their money.

22 hours ago