Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Residents near Colombian volcano evacuated

AFP

Published

This handout picture released by the Colombian Geologic Service shows the Nevado del Ruiz volcano emitting a cloud of ash on March 30, 2023
This handout picture released by the Colombian Geologic Service shows the Nevado del Ruiz volcano emitting a cloud of ash on March 30, 2023 - Copyright Colombian Geologic Service/AFP/File Handout
This handout picture released by the Colombian Geologic Service shows the Nevado del Ruiz volcano emitting a cloud of ash on March 30, 2023 - Copyright Colombian Geologic Service/AFP/File Handout

About 120 residents living near Colombia’s Nevada del Ruiz volcano were being evacuated Monday, officials said, after increased seismic activity.

A 1985 eruption by the volcano that killed 25,000 people is considered the worst natural disaster in Colombian history and one of the deadliest eruptions of the 20th century.

The governor of the Caldas department, Luis Carlos Velasquez, told Blu Radio that around 40 families living near the volcano would be relocated as a “preventative” measure. 

Some of the homes near the smoking crater are not reachable via cell phone or radio, he said, making it difficult to warn them in case of an emergency.

There has recently been a “significant increase in seismic activity,” the ministry of mines said in a statement last week while Colombia’s SGC geological service warned of a “probable eruption within days or weeks.”

And President Gustavo Petro tweeted: “We have an orange alert due to the change in seismology at the Ruiz volcano. Mayors must prepare the protocols for this state of alert.”

According to Colombia’s UNGRD disaster risk management unit, the orange level meant the likelihood of an eruption “bigger than any in the last decade.”

In this article:Colombia, Evacuation, Volcano
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Sergio Ermotti: George Clooney of Swiss banking back as UBS boss

Banking giant UBS is bringing back Sergio Ermotti as CEO - Copyright Metro Nashville Police Department/AFP HandoutNathalie OLOF-ORSSergio Ermotti, back as chief executive of...

19 hours ago
The surge in oil prices has fanned concerns about a fresh spike in inflation The surge in oil prices has fanned concerns about a fresh spike in inflation

Business

Oil prices soar as producers unveil shock output cut

The surge in oil prices has fanned concerns about a fresh spike in inflation - Copyright AFP/File Kazuhiro NOGIOil prices soared Monday after top...

18 hours ago

Business

Luxury watchmakers woo Generation Z with Snapchat and bitcoin

Millennials (born between 1980 and the late 1990s) and Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2010) are taking an early interest in luxury goods...

13 hours ago
Inflation has slowed for five consecutive months in Turkey after soaring to 85 percent in October Inflation has slowed for five consecutive months in Turkey after soaring to 85 percent in October

Business

Turkey’s inflation slows to 50% ahead of election

Inflation has slowed for five consecutive months in Turkey after soaring to 85 percent in October - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKERTurkey’s annual inflation rate...

20 hours ago