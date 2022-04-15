Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Researchers decode pigs’ well-being through oinks and grunts

Published

Pigs express positive feelings in short grunts
Pigs express positive feelings in short grunts - Copyright AFP MENAHEM KAHANA
Pigs express positive feelings in short grunts - Copyright AFP MENAHEM KAHANA
Camille BAS-WOHLERT

European researchers have developed a way of decoding the feelings of pigs through their grunts, oinks and squeals in a project aimed at improving animal welfare.

Biologists studied over 7,000 recordings from 411 pigs, from the brief squeaks of satisfaction at feeding time to the desperate cries at slaughter, before classifying them into 19 different categories.

“We show that it’s possible basically to figure out the emotions of the pigs according to their vocalisations,” project leader Elodie Briefer, a lecturer at the University of Copenhagen, told AFP.

The project, split between Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, France and the Czech Republic and published in the journal Nature, offers a new way of improving animal welfare by laying the groundwork for a tool that can categorise an emotion based on the noise produced, according to the researcher.

“We also run a machine learning algorithm… which produces a spectrogram, then it is trained to recognise negative and positive contexts.”

Once developed, the new tool would allow farmers, who today can mostly only check the physical well-being of the animals, to monitor their mental health.

The researcher said if the negative squeals increase, the farmer would be alerted that something was wrong and could check.

The Scandinavian country is home to 13.2 million pigs — making it the leader in Europe with over two per capita — and for the Danish Agriculture and Food Council the implications of the study are promising.

“This concept… could potentially be a useful tool among others in the work to monitor the health and well-being of pigs,” Trine Vig, a spokeswoman for the council, said.

– ‘They’re very vocal’ – 

According to Briefer they reached “92 percent accuracy of classifying the valence… (or) whether the call is negative or positive, and 82 percent accuracy in classifying the actual context in which the sounds were produced”.

According to the findings, positive feelings are expressed in short grunts, while negative sentiments are most often expressed with longer sounds.

But why focus on the pig rather than a cow or a rabbit?

For the authors of the study, the pig, known for its wide range of squeaks and noises, was the perfect match.

“They’re very vocal, which makes them easier to study,” the researcher said.

“They produce vocalisations all the time, even in a low intensity situation, they would still vocalise.”

In this article:denmark, Offbeat, pigs, Research
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russia's Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' involved in the naval assault on Ukraine is 'seriously damaged' by an explosion. Ukraine claims it was hit by its missiles Russia's Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' involved in the naval assault on Ukraine is 'seriously damaged' by an explosion. Ukraine claims it was hit by its missiles

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship is "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, state media says.

14 hours ago
The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (C) arrives for a meeting with other religious leaders at the Petra Hotel at the Jaffa Gate area in Jerusalem's old city The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (C) arrives for a meeting with other religious leaders at the Petra Hotel at the Jaffa Gate area in Jerusalem's old city

World

Jerusalem’s Christian churches resist Israeli settlers

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (C) arrives for a meeting with other religious leaders at the Petra Hotel at the Jaffa...

24 hours ago
ECB policymakers have a fine line to walk in responding to high inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia ECB policymakers have a fine line to walk in responding to high inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia

Business

ECB wrestles with record inflation and war risk

ECB is faced with the challenge of threading a response between record-high inflation and weak growth due to the war in Ukraine.

24 hours ago
Digital indigenous activist Samela Awia, of the Satere Mawe Amazonian tribe, makes a video of herself to post on her social media, at the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia Digital indigenous activist Samela Awia, of the Satere Mawe Amazonian tribe, makes a video of herself to post on her social media, at the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia

Social Media

Brazil indigenous influencers take their fight online

Young and tech-savvy indigenous influencers are increasingly taking their cause online.

24 hours ago