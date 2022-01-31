Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rescuers dig desperately in mud for Brazil flood survivors

Published

Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed at least 24 people, including eight children, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's industrial hub and home to 46 million people
Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed at least 24 people, including eight children, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's industrial hub and home to 46 million people - Copyright Ecuador's Ministry of Environment/AFP Handout
Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed at least 24 people, including eight children, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's industrial hub and home to 46 million people - Copyright Ecuador's Ministry of Environment/AFP Handout
Florence GOISNARD

Knee-deep in the mud left by a horrific landslide in southeastern Brazil, dozens of rescue workers and volunteers raced Monday to find any remaining survivors before it was too late.

Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed at least 24 people, including eight children, since Friday in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s industrial hub and home to 46 million people.

In the city of Franco da Rocha, where a landslide killed at least eight people, residents said they could still hear victims stuck in the mud calling out for help Sunday.

But their cries could no longer be heard on Monday, turning the search for 10 people who are still missing increasingly desperate.

“We’ve managed to pull out 13 people. Unfortunately, only five of them were still alive,” said rescue officer Alessandro da Silva, as his team dug through the abyss left by a tidal wave of brown and ochre mud that wiped out everything in its path in Franco da Rocha, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Sao Paulo city.

“We’ll keep up the search until all the missing are found,” he told AFP.

The disaster zone was strewn with red bricks, corrugated-metal roofs and other remains of overturned and eviscerated houses.

Above, other houses were perched precariously at the edge of the newly formed abyss.

As a dozen rescue workers in helmets and yellow uniforms shoveled through the ruins, volunteers formed a long chain to carry out buckets filled with mud.

“There are three bodies by my neighbor’s place, in a ravine behind a wall. There’s a father clutching his child. They’ll have to break the wall to get them out,” said resident Julio Bezerra da Silva, speaking before rescue workers extracted the bodies.

“The rescue workers think there are still more people in the mud. I pray to God there are survivors,” said Da Silva, a 57-year-old resident of Parque Paulista, the working-class neighborhood hit by the tragedy.

“Yesterday, we could still hear people calling for help. But not today.”

– Deadly rainy season –

Deadly landslides are a frequent occurrence in Brazil during the rainy season.

As in Franco da Rocha, they often hit shoddily built hillside houses that are the homes of the poor.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria released 15 million reais ($2.8 million) in emergency funds to help the state’s 10 hardest-hit cities.

Brazil has been swept by heavy storms since the rainy season started in October, notably in the northeastern state of Bahia, where 24 people died, and in Minas Gerais, in the southeast, where at least 19 were killed and thousands forced from their homes.

Experts say the heavy rains are being caused by La Nina, the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean, and by the impact of climate change more broadly.

In this article:Brésil, climat, inondations
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar

Tech & Science

Gas stoves and ovens have to go — They emit methane gas even when turned off

A study suggests that gas stoves are not as safe for the environment. Even when a natural gas cooking stove isn’t on, it leaks...

14 hours ago
Austrian musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli is one of tens of thousands to have joined demonstrations against making the Covid jab compulsory Austrian musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli is one of tens of thousands to have joined demonstrations against making the Covid jab compulsory

World

Unvaccinated and undeterred: Austria holdouts dig in despite new law

Despite vaccination against Covid-19 becoming mandatory in Austria Katharina Teufel-Lieli insists she won't bow to pressure to get the jab.

17 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Trump suggests he will pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he is reelected president

At a rally in Texas, Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning those charged with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Can 5G help speed up AI adoption?

2022/2023 will be the focal year of 5G Disaggregation and Integration.

21 hours ago