Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rescue on as Typhoon Yagi leaves 40 missing, 63 dead in Vietnam

AFP

Published

Northern Vietnam has been hit by severe flooding after Typhoon Yagi tore through
Northern Vietnam has been hit by severe flooding after Typhoon Yagi tore through - Copyright AFP NHAC NGUYEN
Northern Vietnam has been hit by severe flooding after Typhoon Yagi tore through - Copyright AFP NHAC NGUYEN
Tran Thi Minh Ha

Emergency workers raced to evacuate thousands of people from severe floods Tuesday after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam, killing 63 people and leaving 40 others missing.

Yagi struck on Saturday with winds in excess of 149 kilometres (92 miles) per hour, making it the most powerful typhoon to hit northern Vietnam in 30 years according to meteorologists.

The storm downed bridges, tore roofs off buildings, damaged factories and triggered widespread flooding and landslides.

The north of the country — densely populated and a major manufacturing hub for global tech firms including Samsung — is now battling serious flooding, with several communities partially underwater.

One-storey homes in parts of Thai Nguyen and Yen Bai cities were almost completely submerged in the early hours of Tuesday, with residents waiting on the roofs for help.

Rescue forces were trying to reach residential areas to retrieve old people and children. On social media, relatives of those stuck in floodwater posted desperate pleas for help and supplies.

In Hanoi, communities along the swollen and fast-moving Red River, which flows through the capital, were also partially under water, with people forced to evacuate.

Phan Thi Tuyet, 50, who lives close to the river, said she had never experienced such high water.

“I have lost everything, all gone. I had to come to higher ground to save our lives. We can not bring with us any of the furniture. Everything is under water now.”

As well as the dead and missing, flooding and landslides have also injured at least 752 people, officials at the ministry of agriculture said Tuesday.

– Bridge collapse –

Authorities stopped heavy vehicles crossing a major bridge over the Red River in central Hanoi Tuesday and suspended a train line across Long Bien bridge as the water level rose.

The action followed the dramatic collapse of a bridge higher up the river in northern Phu Tho province Monday.

Pictures on state media showed half of the 375-metre Phong Chau bridge gone.

Five people who were crossing the bridge at the time have been rescued, but eight others were still missing Tuesday, authorities said.

Forecasters warned central Hanoi would be affected by flooding later Tuesday.

The storm has also caused power blackouts and major disruptions to factories in northern Vietnam, which is a major production hub for global tech firms such as Samsung and Foxconn.

At least 24 others were killed as Yagi tore through southern China and the Philippines before hitting Vietnam.

Typhoons in the region are forming closer to the coast, intensifying more rapidly, and staying over land longer due to climate change, according to a study published in July.

In this article:Typhoon, Vietnam, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said 'breakthrough' technology is driving breakthrough innovations like a new iPhone built for generative artificial intelligence Apple chief executive Tim Cook said 'breakthrough' technology is driving breakthrough innovations like a new iPhone built for generative artificial intelligence

World

Apple unveils new iPhone built for AI

Apple on Monday announced a new iPhone built for generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales.

8 hours ago
The US Supreme Court heard arguments in a social media case involving free speech rights and government efforts to curb misinformation online The US Supreme Court heard arguments in a social media case involving free speech rights and government efforts to curb misinformation online

Social Media

Op-Ed: Australia’s push for an age limit on social media is looking kind of weird

If this is a precedent for global social media, it’ll be a major upheaval.

1 hour ago
Burton says she will bring her 'vision' and 'convictions' to Givenchy Burton says she will bring her 'vision' and 'convictions' to Givenchy

Life

Princess Kate’s wedding dress designer takes over at Givenchy

British fashion designer Sarah Burton, who famously created Princess Catherine's wedding dress, is the new creative director of Givenchy.

19 hours ago
Pope Francis is greeted on arrival in East Timor Pope Francis is greeted on arrival in East Timor

World

Pope lands in Catholic-majority East Timor to rock star welcome

Pope Francis is greeted on arrival in East Timor - Copyright AFP/File JUAN BARRETOJack MOORE and Clement MELKIPope Francis arrived to a rock star...

21 hours ago