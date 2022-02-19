Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rescue efforts continue for 12 missing in Greece ferry fire

Rescuers picked up the search for 12 missing people at the break of dawn Saturday after an Italian-flagged ferry caught fire on the Ionian Sea.

Published

Officials said the cause of the fire remained unknown
Officials said the cause of the fire remained unknown - Copyright AFP/File Ina FASSBENDER
Officials said the cause of the fire remained unknown - Copyright AFP/File Ina FASSBENDER

Rescuers picked up the search for 12 missing people at the break of dawn Saturday after an Italian-flagged ferry caught fire on the Ionian Sea the previous day.

Overnight, patrol ships combed the area off Corfu island hoping to locate survivors, the Greek coastguard told AFP.

Rescuers brought 278 passengers to Corfu after the blaze on the Euroferry Olympia broke out en route from Greece to Italy.

Officials have said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to the coastguard, all of the still-missing people are truck drivers, nine from Bulgaria and three from Greece.

Truckers who were rescued from the vessel told Greece’s public broadcaster on Saturday that some drivers prefered to sleep in their vehicles because the ship cabins were overcrowded.

Grimaldi Lines, the owner of the vessel, said late last night the fire “is currently under control” but Greek Coast-Guard Saturday morning didn’t confirm.

According to the company, the ferry was officially carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew, as well as 153 trucks and trailers and 32 passenger vehicles.

But raising concern for how many potential unofficial passengers could still be missing, the coastgaurd said two of the rescued people were not included on the manifest.

Both were Afghans, the coastguard told AFP.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry said 127 of its nationals were on the passenger list, including 37 truck drivers.

Another 24 were from Turkey, the country’s NTV station said, while broadcaster ERT said there were 21 Greeks onboard.

Among the rescued, 10 were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties and minor injuries, ERT said.

A specialised Greek rescue team that boarded the burning vessel ceased its efforts Friday evening because of the high heat on the ship, the dense smoke and the darkness, according to Athens News Agency.

The 27-year-old ship’s latest safety check was at Igoumenitsa on February 16, the company said.

There is heavy maritime traffic between the western Greek ports of Igoumenitsa and Patras and the Italian ports of Brindisi and Ancona.

The last shipboard fire in the Adriatic occurred in December 2014 on the Italian ferry Norman Atlantic. Thirteen people died in that blaze.

In this article:Accident, Fire, Greece, Italy, Transport
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Fishermen often go to sea for months, taking them away from family and friends, says Jeronimo Martinez who has two young children Fishermen often go to sea for months, taking them away from family and friends, says Jeronimo Martinez who has two young children

World

A fisherman’s life on the high seas: harsh, risky and badly paid

The tragedy -- Spain's worst fishing accident in nearly 40 years which claimed 21 lives and left only three survivors.

15 hours ago
The shelling of a kindergarten in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine sparked international outrage The shelling of a kindergarten in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine sparked international outrage

World

Shellfire as Putin turns up heat on Ukraine and West

Russia has demanded that the U.S. withdraw all forces from NATO in central and eastern Europe, turning up the pressure on Ukraine.

22 hours ago
Currently only one percent of the vaccines used in Africa are produced on the continent of 1.3 billion people Currently only one percent of the vaccines used in Africa are produced on the continent of 1.3 billion people

Life

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production

Six African countries have been chosen to establish their own mRNA vaccine production.

24 hours ago
A demonstrator is arrested by police in Ottawa on February 18, 2022, as they begin to remove protesters demanding an end to Covid-19 mandates A demonstrator is arrested by police in Ottawa on February 18, 2022, as they begin to remove protesters demanding an end to Covid-19 mandates

World

Police start to clear trucker-led protests in Canada capital

Canadian police on Thursday began a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against Covid health rules clogging the capital.

23 hours ago