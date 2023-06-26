Renewables growth did not dent the dominance of fossil fuels in 2022

Coal loaded on trains at a coal plant in Huaibei, in China's eastern Anhui province, on June 23, 2022 -- coal power still makes up most of China's energy supply - Copyright AFP/File Roslan RAHMAN

Greenhouse gas emissions from the energy industry continued to rise to new highs last year despite record growth in renewables.

The Energy Institute and consultancies KPMG and Kearney’s World Energy Report for 2022, released on Monday, June 26, says that record renewables growth did nothing to shift the dominance of fossil fuels, which still accounted for 82 percent of supply,

According to the report, 2022 was marked by turmoil in the energy markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which helped to boost gas and coal prices to record levels in Europe and Asia.

Additionally, greenhouse gas emissions climbed by 0.8 percent as the world used more energy overall. Global energy consumption is expected to rise further in the year ahead, potentially bringing higher greenhouse gas emissions, after China ended its strict Covid restrictions on travel this year.

Total renewables capacity worldwide is set to almost double in the next five years, the IEA forecasts, as nations seek greater energy security – Copyright AFP Ina FASSBENDER

Oil consumption and production both increased last year, the report found. Gas made up 24 percent of global energy consumption, while coal, the most polluting of the fossil fuels, saw consumption grow by 0.6 percent, mostly in China and India, according to CNN News.

“Despite further strong growth in wind and solar in the power sector, overall global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions increased again,” said the president of the UK-based global industry body Energy Institute, Juliet Davenport, Reuters reported.

“We are still heading in the opposite direction to that required by the Paris Agreement.”

Simon Virley, the head of energy and natural resources at KPMG, said: “Despite record growth in renewables, the share of world energy still coming from fossil fuels remains stubbornly stuck at 82%, which should act as a clarion call for governments to inject more urgency into the energy transition.”

Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 43 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels to have any hope of meeting the international Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming well below 2C above pre-industrial levels.

Breaching the 1.5-degree threshold significantly increases the chance of catastrophic growth in renewables and risks triggering major tipping points, including the death of coral reefs and the melting of polar ice sheets.