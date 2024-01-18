Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rembrandt’s hometown displays earliest known paintings

AFP

Published

Leiden's De Lakenhal museum, thought to be only a stone's throw from where Rembrandt's studio would have been, will present the collection of paintings depicting the senses from Saturday
Leiden's De Lakenhal museum, thought to be only a stone's throw from where Rembrandt's studio would have been, will present the collection of paintings depicting the senses from Saturday - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh
Leiden's De Lakenhal museum, thought to be only a stone's throw from where Rembrandt's studio would have been, will present the collection of paintings depicting the senses from Saturday - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh

Rembrandt’s earliest works, painted when the Dutch master was only 18 years old, will soon be on display together for the first time in his hometown of Leiden.

Leiden’s De Lakenhal museum, thought to be only a stone’s throw from where Rembrandt’s studio would have been, presented the collection of four paintings to media on Thursday.

The works are part of a series depicting the senses — “Spectacles Seller (allegory of sight)”, “Three Musicians (allegory of hearing)”, “Unconscious Patient (allegory of smell)”, and “Stone Operation (allegory of touch).”

Tantalisingly, a fifth Rembrandt in the series — “the allegory of taste” — has never been found.

“It’s very mysterious. We are quite sure that Rembrandt actually made five paintings in this series because there are five senses and not four,” museum curator Janneke van Asperen told AFP.

“We don’t have any clue about where it might be. Perhaps it’s still there, someone has it lying in the attic. Or perhaps it’s gone. We hope of course we’ll find it,” she added.

The works show that even at a young age, Rembrandt was prepared to break with convention, according to the museum. At the time, the senses were generally portrayed by elegant female figures.

“The talent that we see in these works is already very exceptional,” said Van Asperen.

However, there are some aspects of the works which are clearly the work of a very inexperienced painter, such as the depiction of the heads, she said.

The early works show signs of what would become Rembrandt’s signature qualities, such as broad brushstrokes and the use of chiaroscuro, an oil technique involving strong contrasts between dark and light to create three-dimensional figures with dramatic effect.

“Of course, he will become a master of it and we are seeing the beginning of that here,” said the curator.

“We look forward to introducing both Dutch and international visitors to the very first works to have emerged from his hand and the talent already exhibited by the artist at such a young age,” said museum director Tanja Elstgeest.

The pictures are available for public viewing from January 20 to June 16.

In this article:Art, Culture, History, Netherlands
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Roger Lynch CEO of Condé Nast had said the company whose outlets include Vogue and The New Yorker would lay off five percent of its total staff, about 300 employees Roger Lynch CEO of Condé Nast had said the company whose outlets include Vogue and The New Yorker would lay off five percent of its total staff, about 300 employees

Entertainment

Layoffs at music outlet Pitchfork as Conde Nast merges it with GQ

Conde Nast is merging the popular digital music publication Pitchfork with the men's magazine GQ, a decision that has triggered anger.

14 hours ago
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is one of the most popular British royals Catherine, Princess of Wales, is one of the most popular British royals

World

Princess of Wales in hospital after surgery: palace

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is one of the most popular British royals - Copyright 30277718A/AFP Vladimir ZivojinovicThe Princess of Wales is facing up to...

20 hours ago
An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings

Business

Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud

A federal appeals court on ordered Apple to halt the US sale of its latest smartwatch models in a feud over patents with health...

14 hours ago
Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday

World

Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday - Copyright AFP Catherine LAICatherine LAISingapore’s prime minister announced on...

9 hours ago