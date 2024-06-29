Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Reformist, ultraconservative lead Iran presidential vote

AFP

Published

Around 61 million Iranians were eligible to cast ballots in the election necessitated by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi
Around 61 million Iranians were eligible to cast ballots in the election necessitated by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi - Copyright AFP RAHEB HOMAVANDI
Around 61 million Iranians were eligible to cast ballots in the election necessitated by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi - Copyright AFP RAHEB HOMAVANDI

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and ultraconservative Saeed Jalili are leading in Iran’s presidential election, according to early results on Saturday from the Interior Ministry.

According to the latest count, Pezeshkian has won more than 8,300,000 votes and Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator, has above 7,100,000

Should the current trend continue, both candidates would head into a runoff set for July 5. The second round is required if no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, plus one.

The Interior Ministry reported that more than 19,000,000 ballots had been counted so far.

Coming third in the early results is the conservative speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, with 2,600,000 votes.

The fourth of the candidates, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a conservative cleric, had 158,314 votes. 

Around 61 million Iranians were eligible to cast ballots in the election necessitated by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

The ballot comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran’s nuclear programme, and domestic discontent over the state of Iran’s sanctions-hit economy.

The four candidates were approved to run by the Guardian Council, which vets all contenders. Ahead of the last election, which brought Raisi to power in 2021, the Council disqualified many reformists and moderates.

In this article:Iran, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Do you still believe in unicorns? Tech-led business boom continues to ride

Notably, out of the 28 new companies that reached unicorn status this year, 12 or nearly 43 percent are AI startups.

9 hours ago

Business

Is there a new generational interest in US manufacturing employment?

Younger demographics are showing increased interest in moving into some form of trade-related occupation.

9 hours ago
US President Joe Biden, pictured with First Lady Jill Biden, after the debate on June 27, 2024, said he thought he had performed 'well' US President Joe Biden, pictured with First Lady Jill Biden, after the debate on June 27, 2024, said he thought he had performed 'well'

World

Biden debate performance triggers panic, replacement talk

Joe Biden's presidential campaign was in full damage control mode Friday as the president sought to recover from a disastrous debate.

16 hours ago
People line up to register for potential food aid delivery at a camp for internally displaced persons in Agari, South Kordofan, on June 17, 2024 People line up to register for potential food aid delivery at a camp for internally displaced persons in Agari, South Kordofan, on June 17, 2024

World

Aid groups press to stop Sudan ‘man-made’ famine as 755,000 projected to starve

People line up to register for potential food aid delivery at a camp for internally displaced persons in Agari, South Kordofan, on June 17,...

9 hours ago