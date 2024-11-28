Recount order, TikTok claims throw Romania election into chaos

Calin Georgescu won a surprise first-round victory - Copyright AFP Daniel MIHAILESCU

Romania’s presidential election was thrown into chaos Thursday as a court ordered a recount of first-round results and security officials alleged that interference via TikTok had boosted a little-known far-right candidate.

The moves came as the country braces for legislative polls plus a run-off vote between a far-right admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a pro-European centrist contender.

The Romanian presidency said security officials had detected “cyberattacks” intended to influence the outcome of Sunday’s vote, which saw far-right candidate Calin Georgescu secure an unexpected first-round win.

Georgescu knocked Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu out of the race, setting up a second-round runoff on December 8 with centrist Elena Lasconi, who placed second.

Another far-right candidate meanwhile went after Lasconi by obtaining an order from the Constitutional Court for a recount of the first-round votes.

The candidate, EU parliament member Cristian Terhes, accused Lasconi’s Union Save Romania (USR) party of continuing to campaign online after the legal deadline.

In response, the Constitutional Court said it had unanimously ordered a “re-verification and recount of all ballots” from Sunday’s vote.

But the court rejected a separate request by another presidential candidate to annul the first round of the vote, saying the request was filed too late.

The court is due to reconvene on Friday at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

– TikTok election boost –

Barely known outside Romania, Georgescu was allegedly boosted by viral TikTok campaigns calling for an end to aid for neighbouring Ukraine in its war with Russia and sounding a sceptical note on NATO.

On Thursday, a top Romanian security body said Georgescu was granted “preferential treatment” by TikTok that it said led to his “massive exposure”.

In the statement, the Supreme Council of National Defence demanded that authorities “urgently take the necessary steps” to shed light on the matter.

TikTok denied the allegations.

“It is categorically false to claim that his account was treated differently from those of other candidates,” a spokesperson told AFP.

He “was subject to exactly the same rules and restrictions” as all the other candidates, the company said.

Georgescu also rejected the claim, saying in a statement that opponents “are trying… to eliminate the Romanian people’s ability to think and choose according to their own moral, Christian and democratic principles”.

He added: “Attempts are being made to attribute a real election result to any institution, including TikTok, but none of the media and current politicians attribute real credibility to the Romanian people.”

The defence council also said officials had detected “cyberattacks aimed at influencing the correctness of the electoral process” in Sunday’s vote.

It reported “a growing interest” on the part of Russia “to influence the public agenda in Romanian society”.

On Wednesday, the European Commission said it had received a request from Romania’s media regulator to open “a formal investigation into TikTok’s role in the Romanian elections” under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

“If the Commission suspects a breach… it can open proceedings to look into TikTok’s compliance with the DSA obligations,” it said in a statement.

– ‘Unprecedented’ –

Under Romanian law, an election can be annulled if “fraud of such a nature as to alter the allocation of the mandate or… the order of the candidates eligible to participate in the second round of voting” is discovered.

“It’s an unprecedented situation” since the fall of communism and the transition to democracy in 1989, former Constitutional Court judge Augustin Zegrean told Romanian channel Digi24.

“Things can take… a very bad and unfavourable direction,” he said, as the electoral timetable is very tight.

The country is set to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday, with the presidential runoff to follow a week later.

Lasconi, who entered the runoff by a narrow margin of around 2,700 votes, denounced the recount announcement.

“The Constitutional Court is playing with national security,” she said in a statement, adding that what it was “now trying to do is absolutely appalling for a democratic country”.

“Extremism is fought through voting, not backroom games,” she said.