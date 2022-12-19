Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Record year for auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s

Auction house Christie’s on Monday announced record sales of $8.4 billion in 2022, outshining its rival Sotheby’s.
AFP

Published

Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe -- "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" -- sold for a whopping $195 million in May 2022 at Christie's
Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe -- "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" -- sold for a whopping $195 million in May 2022 at Christie's - Copyright AFP JOSEPH EID
Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe -- "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" -- sold for a whopping $195 million in May 2022 at Christie's - Copyright AFP JOSEPH EID

Auction house Christie’s on Monday announced record sales of $8.4 billion in 2022, outshining its rival Sotheby’s, which also posted its best-ever result at $8 billion for the year.

Christie’s racked up $7.2 billion in auctions and another $1.2 billion in private sales, easily topping the $7.1 billion it made in 2021 as the art world emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic, which greatly hindered auction operations.

“In 2022, despite a challenging macro-environment, Christie’s has achieved our highest ever global sales,” chief executive officer Guillaume Cerutti said, referring to economic challenges sparked by inflation and the war in Ukraine.

He noted “the resilience of the art and luxury markets, the remarkable success of several major art collections — including the unforgettable Paul Allen sale — and the expertise and hard work of our teams around the world.”

Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft alongside Bill Gates, died in 2018. In 2009, he signed the “Giving Pledge” — a promise to donate the majority of one’s wealth to charity.

His extensive collection, spanning 500 years of art history, raked in a massive $1.6 billion. Five works went for more than $100 million each, including a Cezanne, a Van Gogh and a Gauguin.

And at a separate Christie’s sale in May, a famed Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe — “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” — sold for $195 million, setting a record for a piece of 20th century art.

– Who was buying? –

This year at Christie’s, buyers from North and South America accounted for more of total sales as compared with 2021 — 40 percent of the value versus 35 percent — while Asian buyers were on the decline.

Nevertheless, according to French billionaire Francois Pinault, whose holding company Artemis controls Christie’s, Asian buyers were “absolutely crucial” to the overall success of the Allen sale. 

The auction house said its banner year was fueled by a “new generation of collectors”: 35 percent of all buyers in 2022 were first-time clients, and 34 percent of them qualify as millennials.

Asia has the “fastest-growing base of new collectors,” Christie’s said. 

Cerutti noted that cars and real estate did not figure in the results.

Last week, Sotheby’s announced a year-end total sales projection of $8 billion, as compared with $7.3 billion in 2021. That data includes art and luxury items, but also homes and collector cars.

The auction house — owned by French-Israeli telecoms magnate Patrick Drahi — also noted that its client base in Asia was “rapidly expanding,” and that those collectors were “spending more per person on average than collectors from elsewhere.”

In this article:auction houses, Christie's, sotheby
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

H&M is among hundreds of Western companies, including retailers, that have closed shops in Russia following Moscow's invastion of Ukraine H&M is among hundreds of Western companies, including retailers, that have closed shops in Russia following Moscow's invastion of Ukraine

Business

Ideas to boost the SME economy in these times of economic turmoil

Investors are less likely to funnel money into start-up businesses, for example, during economic uncertainty. The same can be said for small businesses in...

13 hours ago

Business

Twitter to ban users from promoting rival social platforms

Twitter announced it would no longer allow users to promote their accounts on a host of social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

24 hours ago
Kepler-1658b's orbit is being shortened by the tides, in a similar process to how Earth's oceans rise and fall every day Kepler-1658b's orbit is being shortened by the tides, in a similar process to how Earth's oceans rise and fall every day

Tech & Science

Planet spiralling into star may offer glimpse into Earth’s end

For the first time astronomers have identified a planet that is spiralling towards a cataclysmic collision with its ageing sun.

5 hours ago
Asian markets fell on Monday as traders weighed the prospect of a global recession caused by central bank moves to fight inflation Asian markets fell on Monday as traders weighed the prospect of a global recession caused by central bank moves to fight inflation

Business

Asian markets track US losses on recession worries

Asian markets fell on Monday as traders weighed the prospect of a global recession caused by central bank moves to fight inflation - Copyright...

16 hours ago