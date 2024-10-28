Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Record number of women win seats in Japan election

AFP

Published

Women leaders are still rare business and politics in Japan
Women leaders are still rare business and politics in Japan - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
Women leaders are still rare business and politics in Japan - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks

A record number of women have been elected to Japan’s house of representatives, projections showed Monday, but at less than 16 percent they remain a minority.

Public broadcaster NHK projected that women had won 73 of 465 lower house seats up for grabs, figures expected to be confirmed in official results later in the day.

In Japan’s 2021 general election some 45 women were elected to the lower house.

The broadcaster and other outlets had previously reported that a record number of women were running in the election, accounting for around a quarter of candidates.

Women leaders are still rare in business and politics in Japan, which ranked 118 out of 146 in the 2024 World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s 20-strong cabinet includes just two women.

In Japan, “political parties are male-oriented and not open-minded, so it’s difficult to find female candidates”, Momoko Nojo, head of the organisation No Youth No Japan, said last month ahead of the ruling party leadership vote.

“Many women also take on care work at home, which makes it difficult for them to be a politician,” added Nojo, who also runs a project to encourage and support women and minorities to enter politics.

A cabinet office survey conducted in 2021 found that among women electoral candidates in Japan, one in four reported facing sexual harassment during their campaigns, according to Jiji Press.

Ishiba’s ruling coalition had a disastrous showing in the election on Sunday and is projected to lose its parliamentary majority.

The 67-year-old premier called a vote days after taking office on October 1, but voters angry at a slush fund scandal punished his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

In this article:Japan, Politics, Vote, Women
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

McDonalds: Burgers, bacteria and market bombing

Following the E. coli case, McDonald's shares are losing almost 7 percent.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

New parasite linked to decline of California’s Channel Island fox

The parasite causes intestinal damage and inflammation, as seen in 47 percent of the infected foxes.

15 hours ago
Indonesia aims to become one of the world's top three producers of EV batteries Indonesia aims to become one of the world's top three producers of EV batteries

Business

Indonesia bets on SE Asia’s first battery plant to become EV hub

Hyundai said the new factory was a commitment to helping the archipelago become a supercharged Southeast Asian EV maker.

12 hours ago
Nicole Scherzinger in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway Nicole Scherzinger in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway

Entertainment

Review: Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis star in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ on Broadway

Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis make their Broadway debut in "Sunset Boulevard," which is being performed at the St. James Theatre in New York...

12 hours ago