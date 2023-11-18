Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Record for world’s priciest bottle of whisky smashed at London auction

AFP

Published

The rare bottle had been expected to raise £750,000 to £1.2 million but outstripped estimates
The rare bottle had been expected to raise £750,000 to £1.2 million but outstripped estimates - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY
The rare bottle had been expected to raise £750,000 to £1.2 million but outstripped estimates - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY

A bottle of The Macallan 1926, described by Sotheby’s auction house as the “most valuable whisky in the world”, on Saturday went under the hammer for a record £2.1 million.

The rare bottle had been expected to raise between £750,000 and £1.2 million but outstripped estimates to fetch £2,187,500 (2.5 million euros, $2.7 million).

The sale set a “new record for any bottle of spirit or wine sold at auction”, Sotheby’s told AFP.

One of the Macallan 1926 bottles had set a previous record for the most expensive bottle ever sold in 2019, when it fetched £1.5 million at the same London auction house.

Sotheby’s head of whisky Jonny Fowle told AFP ahead of the sale that he had been allowed to sample the prized whisky.

“I tasted a tiny drop — a tiny drop — of this. It’s very rich, it’s got a lot of dried fruit as you would expect, a lot of spice, a lot of wood,” he said.

He said it had spent 60 years in dark European oak, which was reflected in the colour.

“It’s not a whisky to take lightly. It’s a rich, rich dram, but it is incredible,” he said.

The bottles are among only 40 that Macallan, based in Moray, northern Scotland, has confirmed were bottled from Cask 263 in 1986.

In this article:Auction, Britain, Drink, whisky
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

Unlocking digital transformation for good: mesh conference lands in Toronto on December 6-7

Canada's digital transformation and innovation event is back in Toronto on Dec 6-7.

13 hours ago
Tech giants Meta and TikTok are contesting the scope of an EU law that from March will set new rules on competition in the digital marketplace Tech giants Meta and TikTok are contesting the scope of an EU law that from March will set new rules on competition in the digital marketplace

Social Media

Meta, TikTok challenge incoming EU digital market law

Meta and TikTok are contesting the scope of an EU law that from March will set new rules on competition in the digital marketplace.

24 hours ago

Business

Europe’s countries with the most successful companies

The U.K. is home to many large companies, some of which are not only the largest in Europe but across the globe.

19 hours ago
X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk is taking heavy criticism for a post in which he promotes a longtime anti-Semitic conspiracy theory X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk is taking heavy criticism for a post in which he promotes a longtime anti-Semitic conspiracy theory

Social Media

White House condemns Musk’s ‘abhorrent promotion’ of anti-Semitism

Tesla and SpaceX tycoon replied to an anti-Semitic post on X with the words: "You have said the actual truth."

18 hours ago