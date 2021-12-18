Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Published

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers
Laos was receiving about 4.7 million foreign tourists each year before the pandemic - Copyright AFP Mladen ANTONOV
Laos was receiving about 4.7 million foreign tourists each year before the pandemic - Copyright AFP Mladen ANTONOV

Laos has announced plans to partially re-open to foreign travellers in the new year, throwing a lifeline to the tourism industry after borders were sealed for more than 18 months to keep out Covid.

Fully vaccinated visitors on pre-booked tours will be able to enter from January 1 and visit the capital Vientiane, eco-tourism hotspot Vang Vieng and UNESCO World Heritage-listed Luang Prabang, state media reported Friday.

Further destinations will be opened up in April and July as vaccination rates in Laos increase.

But entry will only be available to tourists from 17 nations, mostly Southeast Asian and European countries as well as China, the United States, Australia and Canada.

All visitors will also need to test negative for Covid before arriving.

The reclusive communist nation this month opened a $6 billion Beijing-built railway that connects its capital to the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming.

Health authorities are now rushing to deliver Covid booster shots to people living in tourist spots along the train line in anticipation of an influx of travellers.

Laos was receiving about 4.7 million foreign tourists each year before the pandemic.

But Covid led to an 80 percent downturn in international visitor numbers in 2020, with the economy in the doldrums despite very few coronavirus cases in Laos in the early stages of the pandemic.

Economic growth declined to 0.4 percent in 2020, the lowest in three decades, according to the World Bank.

Hopes for a rebound in 2021 were dashed after infection numbers skyrocketed in recent months.

Above Laos Ballooning Adventures, based in Vang Vieng, said it used to run two hot-air balloon flights a day during the high season.

But these days the small business is lucky to receive a single booking even at the weekend, manager La Noy told AFP.

Alex Tran, owner of the Camellia Hotel in Vang Vieng, said revenue was down 95 percent because of the border closures.

“Many hotels in Vang Vieng are empty and have closed temporarily for around two years because there are no tourists,” he told AFP. 

There were not enough domestic travellers to sustain the sector, he added.

“After New Year, things are hoped to be better,” Tran said.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada experiences highest one day rise in new COVID-19 cases in seven months

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country.

12 hours ago
WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Life

Omicron seen as the biggest current threat to global public health

As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the U.S., the variant is now considered the “biggest threat to global public health.”

16 hours ago
UK PM Johnson under fire after by-election disaster UK PM Johnson under fire after by-election disaster

World

UK's Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for by-election disaster

British PM Boris Johnson faced questions about his leadership after weeks of controversy culminated in a crushing by-election defeat.

22 hours ago

Life

This year’s flu vaccine doesn’t match the main circulating flu virus strain

An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved...

12 hours ago