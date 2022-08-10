Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Raymond Briggs, author of UK Christmas classic ‘The Snowman’, dies aged 88

AFP

Published

Raymond Briggs' book 'The Snowman' became a Christmas staple for generations of children
Raymond Briggs' book 'The Snowman' became a Christmas staple for generations of children - Copyright AFP Arif ALI
Raymond Briggs' book 'The Snowman' became a Christmas staple for generations of children - Copyright AFP Arif ALI

British cartoonist and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creation “The Snowman” became a Christmas staple for generations of children, has died aged 88, his publisher Penguin Random House said Wednesday.

The 1978 picture book about a young, ginger-haired boy who builds a snowman that magically comes to life has sold more than 5.5 million copies globally and was transformed into an animated film in 1982.

First shown on British TV, with an introduction by David Bowie in some later versions, the film and its memorable musical score has become synonymous with Christmas ever since, being shown every year.

“Raymond’s books are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human, speaking to both adults and children,” said Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children’s. 

Reflecting his own curmudgeonly nature, Brigg’s first major success came in 1973 with “Father Christmas”, in which Santa Claus is an irascible old man who hates the cold and snow, and finds delivering presents a chore.

In 1977’s “Fungus the Bogeyman”, the eponymous hero of the slimy underworld scares vicars, wakes human babies and makes things go bump in the night.

Briggs later admitted that it was based on himself — a “miserable, disillusioned, depressed middle-aged man”.

In this article:Books, Briggs, Britain, Christmas
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Markets struggle as strong US jobs boost Fed rate hike bets

All eyes are now on the release this week of US July inflation data, which is expected to show a slight slowdown from June.

14 hours ago
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing

Business

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs.

23 hours ago

Business

Asian markets mixed as focus turns to inflation data

Asian equities were mixed Tuesday as investors await US inflation data later in the week.

20 hours ago
Cezembre only opened to visits in 2018 when extensive demining efforts allowed the opening of a marked path Cezembre only opened to visits in 2018 when extensive demining efforts allowed the opening of a marked path

World

Mine-riddled French island becomes unlikely walkers’ paradise

Cezembre only opened to visits in 2018 when extensive demining efforts allowed the opening of a marked path - Copyright AFP Pierre GUILLAUDBenjamin MASSOTEvery...

24 hours ago