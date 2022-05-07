Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rare May fires break out in Siberia, kill at least 10

Fires that have broken out across southwestern Siberia have killed at least 10 people and damaged hundreds of buildings.

Published

The town of Zaozyorny was hit by fires in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, in which at least five people lost their lives
The town of Zaozyorny was hit by fires in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, in which at least five people lost their lives - Copyright AFP NELSON ALMEIDA
The town of Zaozyorny was hit by fires in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, in which at least five people lost their lives - Copyright AFP NELSON ALMEIDA

Fires that have broken out across southwestern Siberia have killed at least 10 people and damaged hundreds of buildings, local authorities said on Saturday.

Hundreds of firefighters are trying to contain the blazes, which are a rare occurrence in the region during May and have been fuelled by lack of rain and fierce winds, they said.

In the Krasnoyarsk region, at least five people lost their lives in the fires, which damaged around 450 homes, the local authorities said, declaring a state of emergency.

In the Kemerovo region, three people were found dead in a burnt home.

In the Omsk region, two people died.

“Extinguishing (the fires) is being complicated by meteorological conditions — violent winds are fanning the flames and preventing them from being put out,” the regional ministry for emergencies in Krasnoyarsk said on Telegram.

Regional governor Alexander Uss said gales of up to 40 metres per second had brought down trees and power lines across large swathes of the Krasnoyarsk region, sparking the fires which authorities said 300 firemen backed by 90 vehicles were fighting.

“We have called for help from neighbouring territories but are aware that will in the best case not arrive for some hours,” said Uss, adding temporary shelters were being opened for people in the worst-hit areas.

“I have given the order to cut off electricity in part of the region — save for survival facilities, service stations and water supply systems,” he said.

Roman Vilfand, of Russia’s Hydrometeorological Research Centre, told the TASS news agency that such fires were rare in the month of May.

“But there hasn’t been rain for a long time, there were fires, and then strong wind,” he said.

Forest-rich Siberia has suffered from unprecedented fires for several years.

Last year, they belched 16 million tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere, according to an annual European climate report.

In this article:Fire, Russia, Siberia
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits

World

Op-Ed: India’s heat — Worse than it looks at 140F

If you thought the economic refugees were a problem, a few hundred million climate refugees will make that look like a school fair.

18 hours ago
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seen here speaking at a 2022 May Day rally, is set to launch another bid for Brazil's presidency, twelve years after leaving office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seen here speaking at a 2022 May Day rally, is set to launch another bid for Brazil's presidency, twelve years after leaving office

World

Lula to launch official campaign for Brazil presidency

Leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will launch his campaign for Brazil's October presidential election Saturday.

18 hours ago
Emmanuel Macron faces a daunting agenda of implementing long-promised reforms and dealing with the Ukraine war Emmanuel Macron faces a daunting agenda of implementing long-promised reforms and dealing with the Ukraine war

World

France’s Macron to be inaugurated for new term

The event, starting at 0900 GMT at the Elysee Palace, kicks off a series of key steps as Macron begins a new five-year term.

18 hours ago
Clashes at the plant raised the spectre of a catastrophe similar to that of Chernobyl in 1986 Clashes at the plant raised the spectre of a catastrophe similar to that of Chernobyl in 1986

World

Standoff at strategic Ukraine river eyed by Russian troops

Clashes at the plant raised the spectre of a catastrophe similar to that of Chernobyl in 1986 - Copyright AFP/File Ted ALJIBEJoris FIORITI On the...

12 hours ago