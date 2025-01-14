Queen was not told aide was Soviet spy for years, UK records show

Queen Elizabeth II took the news 'very calmly and without surprise' - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI

Queen Elizabeth II was not told officially for nearly a decade that one of her most senior courtiers had admitted he was a Soviet spy, newly declassified British files revealed Tuesday.

Anthony Blunt, an art historian and the Surveyor of the Queen’s Pictures overseeing the official Royal Art Collection, confessed in 1964 that he had been a Soviet agent since the 1930s.

However, the queen was not fully informed about Blunt for around another nine years, according to files from Britain’s domestic MI5 spy agency released by the National Archives.

She took it “very calmly and without surprise”, according to the records.

It was decided to tell the monarch when ministers became concerned that the truth would become public when Blunt died.

He had been recruited by the Soviets while he was at the University of Cambridge, joining a spy ring that included other infamous double agents Donald Maclean, Guy Burgess and Kim Philby.

Blunt was a senior MI5 officer during World War II and passed vast quantities of secret intelligence to his handlers from the KGB Soviet spy agency.

He was questioned several times after Maclean and Burgess fled to the Soviet Union in the 1950s.

But without a confession, he was allowed to keep his position at the heart of the British establishment until the early 1960s.

By then, the queen — who died in 2022 after a record-breaking seven-decade reign — “was not at all keen on Blunt and saw him rarely”, the records show.

Blunt was publicly unmasked by former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in a parliamentary statement in 1979 and he died four years later.

The files are being released now ahead of the opening of an exhibition focusing on the work of MI5 at the National Archives in west London.

Exhibits will include a vivid report of Blunt’s interview when he finally confessed.