Quebec to start monkeypox vaccinations for high-risk people

The smallpox vaccine diluent in a syringe along side a vial of Dryvax® dried smallpox vaccine. Source - CDC, PHIL #2676/James Gathany, Public Domain

People in the Montreal area at high risk of contracting monkeypox will be given the smallpox vaccine, Quebec health officials announced Thursday.

According to CBC Canada, the province has 25 confirmed cases of the monkeypox, all connected to the Montreal region. An additional 25 to 30 cases are under investigation.

“We aren’t expecting a rapid, huge number of cases,” said Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec’s public health director. “That’s why we think it can be eradicated.” Boileau called the outbreak serious but said the disease isn’t running through the population the way COVID-19 has.

The Montreal Gazette explains that the smallpox vaccine won’t be available to everyone. Getting a vaccination requires a recommendation from the public health agency, starting with people who have had contact with those who have confirmed monkeypox cases.

Dr. Boileau said the “vast majority” of cases so far are adult men who had sex with men. The vaccinations were to begin as soon as Friday, according to the Global News, Boileau said the federal government has provided the supplies, which arrived earlier this week.

Dr. Sébastien Poulin, an infectious disease specialist at the Saint-Jérôme Hospital, near Montreal, said during past outbreaks of monkeypox in central and west Africa, patients had flu-like symptoms before developing a rash.

Some cases that have been reported during the current outbreak in the Montreal area and the United Kingdom have involved flu-like symptoms coupled with painful lesions on the penis, anus, or mouth, while other patients have had few symptoms, he said.

A single dose of the vaccine will be provided within four days of exposure to the virus. Quebec’s Health Ministry said in a statement that a second dose could be administered, but only if the risk of exposure is “still present 28 days later” and “only following a decision by public health authorities.”