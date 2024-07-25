Q&A: USA @250 & why historical tourism is expected to increase

American Airlines ordered 85 Boeing's yet-to-be certified 737 MAX 10, the biggest version of the MAX family that has remained popular with customers despite problems - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JOE RAEDLE

For the past two years, delegates from across the U.S. have been gathering in Williamsburg, Virginia to discuss and share plans for the biggest commemoration the country has ever seen.

On July 4, 2026, The United States will celebrate its 250th birthday, commemorating the day that its founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence. For this, the country’s travel and tourism sector is getting ready.

Recently, interest in destinations where visitors can immerse themselves in history has been skyrocketing. This includes the birthplace of the nation—Williamsburg, Virginia.

Digital Journal sat down with Edward Harris, the newly appointed CEO of Visit Williamsburg, the destination marketing organization (DMO) for Williamsburg, Yorktown, and Jamestown, Virginia, to discuss how the region is planning for the influx of interest in American historical destination tourism leading up to the anniversary just less than two years away.

Digital Journal: How is America planning for its semiquincentennial birthday in 2026?

Edward Harris: Planning for the anniversary started all the way back in 2016. There are already several websites dedicated to it, including the all-encompassing America250 and Virgina’s own VA250, all with information about how people can participate, plan and even donate to their local efforts to celebrate this momentous occasion.

DJ: Are you seeing an increased interest in historical themed destinations?

Harris: Absolutely! For example, a recent news article highlighted several destinations related to the American Revolution that are often overlooked, like the site of Nathan Hale’s execution in Manhattan and the French Cemetery here in Yorktown. But it’s not just here in the U.S. It feels like the whole world is ready to celebrate. Just a few weeks ago, Ireland got into the action when Hillsborough Castle launched its “American History Tour,” honoring the connections between the USA, UK, and Ireland – reminding us that the creation of America was a global event that changed the course of history

DJ: What role does Williamsburg play in Virginia’s statewide planning process?

Harris: Williamsburg as a region, which includes the historically formative destinations of Colonial Williamsburg, Yorktown and Jamestown, is playing a central role in the state’s planning process. That is why VA250 and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation are hosting the nation’s annual planning meetings here. This year, we had 450 representatives from 37 states and Washington D.C. in town to participate in the conference, titled, “A Common Cause to All.”

DJ: What plans do you have in Williamsburg to celebrate the big milestone?

Harris: First, I’d like to add that 2026 is not only America’s 250th birthday, but it is also the 100th anniversary of Colonial Williamsburg – and the team has been working hard for several years to get ready, from moving the Williamsburg Bray School from the campus of William & Mary to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area, to the renovation of the historic Charleston Stage. It’s all part of the lead-up to the big day.

Throughout the next two years, you will see many capital renovations throughout the region as well as a new sports facility, archeology center, and The Shoe — a 9-hole golf course in Colonial Williamsburg — which promise to enhance the destination’s appeal.

DJ: What big milestones are happening between now and July 2026 that people should not miss in Williamsburg?

Harris: The next two years are filled with 250-year milestones, as the colonists were gearing up for or in the midst of war. Examples include the anniversary of the Yorktown Tea Party, which took place November 7, 1774, and the April 21 anniversary of the 1775 “gunpowder incident,” which will be commemorated with the grand reopening of The Magazine – the ammunition storehouse in the center of Williamsburg.

DJ: Apart from your own region of Williamsburg, what other destinations do you anticipate getting a lot of visitors over the next few years?

Harris: There are many regions across the 13 colonies that offer a rich historical tapestry that can’t be understated, and many of them will have important milestone anniversaries. For example, in March 2025, you have Patrick Henry’s “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” speech at Richmond’s St. John’s Church. And you can’t forget Concord, Massachusetts, where the Revolutionary War started with the “shot heard ‘round the world” on April 19, 1775.

There are so many places to visit and commemorate the birth of our nation. I hope everyone in this great nation is able to add an American history destination trip to their travel agendas over the next two years.