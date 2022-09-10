Putin, Zelensky Extend Condolences to Royal Family After Queen’s Death

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. — © AFP

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has drawn sympathetic responses from leaders around the world, including the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

Both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky the respective presidents of Russia and Ukraine offered their condolences following Queen Elizabeth’s death Thursday at age 96, according to Newsweek.

The queen’s death actually marks a pause in Russia’s increasingly combative posture toward Britain over its vocal backing of Ukraine.

Zelensky expressed “deep sadness” over the death of Elizabeth in a tweet.

President Putin issued a statement addressed to King Charles III, saying:

“Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain. Sincerely,” Vladimir Putin

The message comes despite Britain’s royal family expressing support for Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February. Putin is also overwhelmingly unpopular in the United Kingdom: a March survey by YouGov found that 88% of Britons hold an unfavorable opinion of the Russian president.

The queen hosted Putin and his wife at Buckingham Palace in 2003.

Vladimir Putin shaking hands with Prince Philip. Lyudmila Putina, Tony Blair, and Elizabeth II are in the background. Credit – Office of the President of Russia, CC SA 4.0.

At one of her final meetings with a head of state, Queen Elizabeth appeared for photographs with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in front of a bouquet of blue-and-yellow flowers, the national colors of Ukraine.

It has also been learned that President Putin will not be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, reports Politico.

Peskov said that although Russians “respect” the queen “for her wisdom,” Putin’s attendance at the funeral is not an option. The spokesman added that a decision will be taken soon on who will represent Russia at the ceremony.