Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Putin played on Trump’s ego, top adviser says in new book

AFP

Published

H.R. McMaster, seen in February 2013, served 13 months as Trump's national security advisor
H.R. McMaster, seen in February 2013, served 13 months as Trump's national security advisor - Copyright AFP ROBERTO SCHMIDT
H.R. McMaster, seen in February 2013, served 13 months as Trump's national security advisor - Copyright AFP ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Donald Trump was determined during his presidency to cozy up to Vladimir Putin despite Russia’s interference in US democracy and objections by advisers, a former top aide claims in a new book, according to an excerpt published Saturday.

The new behind-the-scenes details from H.R. McMaster, Trump’s second national security adviser, come as Americans are set to decide whether the former president should return to the White House and as US officials warn of fresh foreign election meddling.

“After over a year in this job, I cannot understand Putin’s hold on Trump,” McMaster, in an excerpt from his memoir published in the Wall Street Journal, says he told his wife in March 2018.

A former lieutenant-general, McMaster became Trump’s national security adviser in February 2017, and says that from the beginning, discussions of Vladimir Putin and Russia “were difficult to have with the president.”

He says Trump connected “all topics involving Russia” to the federal investigation into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election and possible ties with Trump’s campaign, a probe which would dog his entire presidency.

US officials have warned this year of new efforts by foreign powers, including Russia and Iran, to meddle in the November election, in which Trump is facing Vice President Kamala Harris.

McMaster says an “overconfident” president Trump sought early in his administration to improve relations with Russia by building a personal rapport with Putin.

But the Russian president, “a ruthless former KGB operator, played to Trump’s ego and insecurities with flattery,” McMaster says.

“Trump had revealed his vulnerability to this approach, his affinity for strongmen and his belief that he alone could forge a good relationship with Putin,” he added.

McMaster detailed several instances of friction with Trump over his approach toward Putin, with the disagreements ultimately leading to his dismissal.

Following Putin’s election to a fourth term in March 2018, McMaster says Trump wanted to congratulate him by phone, but that he explained to the president that the vote had been rigged.

A call was scheduled nonetheless.

Before Trump called Putin, McMaster says he warned him about the conversation potentially being spun by the Kremlin as tacit support of the election process and to boost Russia’s image, in tatters at the time over an assassination attempt on UK soil.

He said he asked Trump: “As Russia tries to delegitimize our legitimate elections, why would you help him legitimize his illegitimate election?”

Trump nonetheless called Putin and congratulated him, and then requested the Russian president be invited to the White House.

Trump’s aversion to McMaster, he said, “was because I was the principal voice telling him that Putin was using him and other politicians in both parties in an effort to shake Americans’ confidence in our democratic principles, institutions and processes.”

McMaster was replaced just days later by John Bolton, who was also fired about a year-and-a-half later.

While Trump had four national security advisers during his term, President Joe Biden has had one since taking office in 2021.

“With Donald Trump, most everybody gets used up, and my time had come,” McMaster wrote.

In this article:Russia, Trump, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Money: US states with the worst debt records revealed

The US states with the worst debt records are revealed in a new survey.

4 hours ago

Social Media

Meta blocks Iran-linked hackers on WhatsApp, warns US campaigns

Meta said it had warned US presidential campaigns to be wary after it discovered an Iran-linked hacking attempt using the WhatsApp.

15 hours ago
The much-hyped premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's wildly ambitious, decades-in-the-making 'Megalopolis' at the Cannes Film Festival left the industry confounded The much-hyped premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's wildly ambitious, decades-in-the-making 'Megalopolis' at the Cannes Film Festival left the industry confounded

Entertainment

New Coppola film trailer axed for using fake movie reviews

A trailer promoting Francis Ford Coppola's new film "Megalopolis" has been withdrawn after it was found to have incorporated fake movie reviews.

15 hours ago
Kelly Blatz directing KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move' Kelly Blatz directing KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'

Entertainment

Kelly Blatz talks about writing and directing ‘One Fast Move’

Filmmaker Kelly Blatz chatted about writing and directing the action thriller "One Fast Move," which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

23 hours ago