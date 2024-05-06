Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine

AFP

Published

Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric
Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric - Copyright AFP -
Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric - Copyright AFP -

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered new nuclear weapons drills in the face of Western “threats,” as a Ukrainian drone attack killed six people and wounded over 30 in Russia’s Belgorod border region.

Russia’s defence ministry said the exercises would be held in the “near future” and involve the air force, navy and troops stationed near Ukraine. 

Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric, warning in an address to the nation in February there was a “real” risk of nuclear war.

The Kremlin meanwhile said the drills were a response to Western comments on sending troops to Ukraine.

The defence ministry said the drills were aimed at ensuring Russian territorial integrity in the face of “threats by certain Western officials”. 

“During the exercise, a set of measures will be taken to practise the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,” it announced in a statement.

Non-strategic nuclear weapons, also known as tactical nuclear weapons, are designed for use on the battlefield and can be delivered via missiles.

Troops from the Southern Military District, which broders Ukraine and includes the occupied Ukrainian territories will take part in the drills, the ministry said.

Western officials have become increasingly alarmed by the Kremlin’s nuclear rhetoric. 

The announcement came as authorities in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine reported the deadliest attack in weeks, as Kyiv said Russian strikes left hundreds of thousands without power.

– Deadly Belgorod attack –

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two moving vans and a passenger car in the region “came under attack by Ukrainian kamikaze-drones.”

“Unfortunately, six people died at the scene from their wounds as a result of the explosion,” he said.

He said 35 others were wounded in the attack that took place near the village of Berezyovka — some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Ukraine border.

Local authorities said the vehicles belonged to a meat production facility. Gladkov said two children were among the wounded and that one man was in “serious condition” and undergoing surgery.  

He published an image of a bus with blown windows and a damaged roof.

Belgorod has come under an increasing number of fatal Ukrainian drone and missile attacks.

Moscow has been making steady gains in eastern Ukraine and stepped up its aerial attacks and shelling on Ukrainian border regions. 

Kyiv said overnight Russian strikes had targeted energy facilities in the northern Sumy region and northeastern Kharkiv region — both of which have seen increased attacks for weeks.

Thousands of homes were left without power in the aftermath of the strikes, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.

It said 91 villages in Sumy remain without power and that Kharkiv also suffered power cuts.

The interior ministry said Russian shelling had hit school facilities at night in the village of Zolochiv in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, wounding at least one person. 

Kyiv also said that the number of people wounded by Russian shelling one day earlier on Ukraine’s city-largest city of Kharkiv has risen by two to 16.

In this article:Belgorod, Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jeff Timmons Jeff Timmons

Entertainment

Catching up with Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees on their 2024 album and latest projects

Grammy-nominated pop artist Jeff Timmons, the founding member of 98 Degrees, chatted about his latest projects, which include a new album with his pop...

13 hours ago
Actor Will Ferrell has reportedly invested in Championship side Leeds Actor Will Ferrell has reportedly invested in Championship side Leeds

Entertainment

Hollywood star Ferrell invests in Championship club Leeds: reports

Ferrell has reportedly bought a "large" stake in the US-based 49ers Enterprises group that owns the Elland Road side.

21 hours ago
The National Crime Agency said Russia was using gold to evade sanctions The National Crime Agency said Russia was using gold to evade sanctions

Business

Op-Ed: China is buying gold as an investment alternative to markets — Why?

This type of “wealth management” could also be the future of the world.

9 hours ago
The IT Army of Ukraine is a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's invasion which has since grown The IT Army of Ukraine is a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's invasion which has since grown

Tech & Science

Surge in leaked accounts makes more data available for hackers

Each account may have been leaked with additional information, such as password, telephone or smartphone number, Internet protocol address, postal code, and other information.

13 hours ago