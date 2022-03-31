Putin decree: Foreign buyers must pay in rubles for Russian gas

Spirit of Europe Sign ‘Nord Stream - The new gas supply route for Europe, in 2014 image. Source - Pjotr Mahhonin. CC SA 4.0.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if these payments were not made.

“In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” Putin said in televised remarks, reports Reuters.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either – that is, existing contracts will be stopped.”

Putin holds considerable leverage over many European countries due to their dependence on Russian natural gas, and any disruption to gas exports would make Europe’s energy crisis much worse.

The flow of Russian natural gas has continued unabated, despite overwhelming Western sanctions, though that’s largely because its oil and gas exports were one way it could contain the financial fallout of the sanctions.

Any disruption in the flow of Russian gas could strain the unity that the West has shown in its stance toward Russia so far over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and this would not be good.

Germany and Austria have triggered emergency plans amid a payments stand-off with Russia. Western officials have warned for years that the Kremlin could use its exports to put pressure on political leaders to weaken sanctions placed on Russia for its military campaigns.

As usual, it has become extremely difficult to know what Putin means and if his rhetoric is to be believed. On Wednesday, the Russian president appeared to soften his stance over demanding ruble payments, saying they would be introduced gradually, reports the BBC.