Putin calls on Ukraine military to seize power to better negotiate with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to seize power in their country on Friday, a day after Moscow launched an invasion of its southern neighbor.

Speaking during Friday’s meeting of his Security Council, Putin claimed that most Ukrainian military units are reluctant to engage with the Russian forces.

Putin also claimed that the Ukrainian military is made up of right-wing radical nationalists, although he offered no evidence for his claims

“I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives, and elders as human shields,” Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia’s security council, according to Reuters.

“Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach an agreement.”

The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, tells reporters that Ukrainian officials have stopped responding to Russia’s proposal to hold talks in Belarus, according to the New York Times.

He says Ukrainians are setting up multiple-launch rocket systems in residential neighborhoods in Kyiv and elsewhere. “We believe this situation to be extremely dangerous,” Mr. Peskov said in a hastily arranged call with reporters.

In the meantime, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is considering whether to suspend Russia as a member, and a decision is due soon, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday,

The Council of Europe is separate from the European Union and was formed after the Second World War to protect human rights and the rule of law.

“The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, on the initiative of Ukraine and Poland, launched the procedure for suspending Russia’s membership in the Council of Europe. Final decision coming soon,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter, reports the Business Standard.