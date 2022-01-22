Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Proud’ Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

Published

Tongans said they were determined to rebuild their battered homeland in the wake of last week’s devastating eruption and tsunami as a massive clean up continued Saturday in the Pacific kingdom.

The powerful eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano last Saturday triggered a tsunami that crashed across the Tongan archipelago, affecting more than 80 percent of the population, according to the United Nations.

Tongan journalist Marian Kupu said most locals are adamant on remaining as the huge recovery efforts began.

“We want to stay here in our country because this is what identifies us as Tongans. We want to rebuild our country and unite and move on,” Tongan journalist Marian Kupu told AFP.

Toxic ash polluted drinking water supplies, crops were destroyed and at least two villages have been completely wiped out.

An estimated one cubic kilometre of material blasted from the volcano, and experts expect Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai to remain active “for weeks to months”.

“Tonga’s people are going to need sustained support responding to a disaster of this scale,” Sione Hufanga, the United Nations Coordination Specialist in Tonga said. 

“The people of Tonga are still overwhelmed with the magnitude of the disaster.”

Tonga ranks third on the World Risk Report, which measures countries on their susceptibility to experiencing natural disasters. 

But, despite the risk, Kupu said most Tongans wanted to stay.

“It’s this feeling of pride that we have here, that we don’t want to leave the country we were born and raised in,” she said.

One survivor from the island of Atata, which was flattened by the tsunami, told her he would return to the island even after the devastation, she added.

“He explained he wished to go back because his parents are buried there, he was born there and his life is there. 

“He wished the government or anybody would help rebuild his little island so he could go back.”

In this article:tonga, Volcano
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Lion dances are traditionally performed in China and among ethnic Chinese communities all over the world to mark the Lunar New Year Lion dances are traditionally performed in China and among ethnic Chinese communities all over the world to mark the Lunar New Year

World

Underwater lion dance at Malaysian aquarium ahead of Lunar New Year

With fish and turtles swimming around them, divers performed an underwater lion dance on the traditional Lunar New Year.

13 hours ago
Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019 Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019

World

Glimmers of hope, but Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence.

14 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with Iranian President in Moscow on January 19, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with Iranian President in Moscow on January 19, 2022.

World

Russia risks ‘quagmire’ in Ukraine: UK

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with Iranian President in Moscow on January 19, 2022. - Copyright SPUTNIK/AFP Pavel BEDNYAKOVAndrew BEATTY,...

23 hours ago
The Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at the India Gate in New Delhi in memory of soldiers killed during the India-Pakistan War of 1971 The Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at the India Gate in New Delhi in memory of soldiers killed during the India-Pakistan War of 1971

World

Indian ‘eternal flame’ in memory of war dead is extinguished

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at the India Gate in New Delhi in memory of soldiers killed during the India-Pakistan War of 1971...

15 hours ago