Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Protests in Hungary over ban on 'promoting' homosexuality

Published

Protests in Hungary over ban on 'promoting' homosexuality
Over 5,000 people rallied outside Hungary's parliament to protest against homophobia and transphobia - Copyright POOL/AFP Francisco Seco
Over 5,000 people rallied outside Hungary's parliament to protest against homophobia and transphobia - Copyright POOL/AFP Francisco Seco

Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest on Monday against a law expected to be approved by parliament Tuesday that would ban the “promotion” or “portrayal” of homosexuality or sex reassignment surgery.

The bill would effectively ban educational programmes and publicity of LGBT groups, who have compared it to similar legislation in Russia. 

Over 5,000 people rallied outside the Hungarian parliament in a demonstration which one of the organisers, Amnesty International, said “showed that many people in Hungary reject homophobia and transphobia and the government’s attempt to spread hatred”. 

“Tomorrow, when MPs are casting their vote, they should remember that they are risking people’s lives for their cruel political campaign,” they said in a statement. 

Most opposition parties said they will boycott the vote, but parliament — dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling right-wing Fidesz party which drafted the law — is expected to approve it. 

The organisers said the law would “severely restrict” freedom of expression and children’s rights.

Advertising by companies such as Coca-Cola, which campaigned for gay acceptance in Hungary in 2019, would be banned, as would books dramatising homosexuality.

A commercial television channel RTL Klub Hungary said that popular movies such as “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, “Harry Potter”, and “Billy Elliot” could only be shown late at night with an 18-plus classification. 

It is the latest in a series of legislative measures in Hungary targeting paedophilia and aimed at protecting children and families. 

Last December, parliament adopted a package of measures enshrining the traditional family, effectively banning adoption by same-sex couples. 

“It is getting more and more uncomfortable to live here, not only for gays, but practically also for everybody,” said a protester Attila Kelemen, 23, who works as a school psychologist.

“This kind of relentless propaganda which is blinding people is a bit extreme. And to mix up homosexuality with sexual crimes is disgusting,” he told AFP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You may also like:

Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks

World

Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks

The Villa La Grange, set in Geneva's biggest park which slopes down to the shore, is well used to hosting showpiece events.

16 hours ago
Americans accused of helping Ghosn flee face Tokyo trial Americans accused of helping Ghosn flee face Tokyo trial

World

US father-son duo admit helping ex-Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan

The Taylors face up to three years in prison if convicted of putting together Carlos Ghosn's audacious escape from Japan - Copyright FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP/File...

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

French nuclear firm seeks to fix 'performance issue' at China plant

A French nuclear firm said Monday it was working to resolve a "performance issue" at a plant it part-owns in China's southern Guangdong province.

16 hours ago
A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

World

A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid chat ahead of a photo session at the president's...

16 hours ago