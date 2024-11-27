Connect with us

Protesters for jailed ex-PM Khan cleared from Pakistan capital’s centre

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad
Police fired rubber bullets to disperse supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI
Police fired rubber bullets to disperse supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad

Protesters who marched on the Pakistan capital to demand the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were cleared from the city centre on Wednesday after a sweeping security crackdown.

More than ten thousand protesters had surged into Islamabad since the weekend, answering Khan’s call to protest his sidelining from February elections he claims were rigged to prevent his comeback.

The government flooded the capital with 20,000 security forces who faced off with demonstrators as they closed in on a public square outside parliament and the prime minister’s house which they aimed to occupy.

Overnight, police and paramilitary forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters wielding sticks and slingshots, as roadblocks were set ablaze.

But by early Wednesday AFP staff saw the main thoroughfare towards Islamabad’s government enclave cleared of crowds and security forces in riot gear being bussed away from the area.

