Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Prosecutors call for Maradona medical staff to face trial

Published

Diego Maradona (C during the 1986 World Cup) is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in history
Diego Maradona (C during the 1986 World Cup) is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in history - Copyright AFP/File -
Diego Maradona (C during the 1986 World Cup) is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in history - Copyright AFP/File -

Prosecutors investigating the 2020 death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona have asked that the medical staff who treated him be tried for negligent homicide.

In their request Wednesday, the prosecutors said “omissions” and mismanagement by eight medical professionals in charge of Maradona placed him in a “situation of helplessness” and abandoned him “to his fate” during his home hospitalization, according to the court filing cited by the official Telam news agency. 

Maradona died at age 50 in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.

Neurosurgeon and family doctor Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are under investigation over his death as the main people responsible for the health of the former football star.

Six others, including psychologist Carlos Diaz and medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, are also accused.

The prosecution accuses them of “simple homicide with dolus eventualis,” an offense in which a person is negligent while knowing their negligence can cause someone’s death.

They could face sentences ranging from eight to 25 years in prison.

According to the prosecutors, the defendants “were the protagonists of an unprecedented, totally deficient and reckless hospitalization at home”, and allegedly committed a “series of improvisations, mismanagement and shortcomings”.

The defense must now present its arguments and may ask for the case to be dismissed.

Maradona is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in history and led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

In this article:Arg, Argentina, fbl, Health, Investigation, maradona
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: This is the mindset that can really start WW3 – Dumb, Dumber, and Suicidal

That’s the real danger. Nobody trusts Russian judgment anymore.

18 hours ago
The UN refugee agency UNHCR says 4,656,509 Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded on February 24 The UN refugee agency UNHCR says 4,656,509 Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded on February 24

World

UN warns of trafficking as 40,000 more flee Ukraine

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says 4,656,509 Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded on February 24 - Copyright AFP FARJANA K. GODHULYRobin MILLARDMore than...

20 hours ago

World

Q&A: Will new building security systems soon be based on biometrics?

AI, facial recognition, and biometrics can help the world get back to work.

13 hours ago
Sri Lankans clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home in Colombo as the country's economic crisis deepens Sri Lankans clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home in Colombo as the country's economic crisis deepens

World

Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash

Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel.

20 hours ago