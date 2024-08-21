Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Prosecutor takes aim at president’s immunity in power struggle

AFP

Published

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo accuses top members of the criminal justice system of seeking to overthrow him
Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo accuses top members of the criminal justice system of seeking to overthrow him - Copyright AFP Helder Santos
Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo accuses top members of the criminal justice system of seeking to overthrow him - Copyright AFP Helder Santos

Guatemala’s US-sanctioned chief prosecutor sought Wednesday to strip President Bernardo Arevalo of immunity, the latest move in a power struggle that began with Arevalo’s election on an anti-graft platform last year.

Arevalo accuses attorney-general Consuelo Porras, chief prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche and other members of the criminal justice system of seeking to overthrow him.

Porras, Curruchiche and Judge Fredy Orellana are listed as corrupt and undemocratic by the US government, and were at the forefront of efforts to stop Arevalo from taking office.

On Wednesday, Curruchiche told reporters he had filed a request to the country’s Supreme Court to consider stripping Arevalo of his presidential immunity from prosecution.

He accused Arevalo of ordering payments to companies allegedly involved in corruption.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Ricardo Mendez Ruiz, president of a far-right foundation also under US sanctions.

Former lawmaker, diplomat and sociologist Arevalo, 65, pulled off a major upset when he swept from obscurity to win elections last August, firing up voters weary of graft in one of Latin America’s poorest nations.

His anti-corruption crusade put him in the crosshairs of prosecutors themselves accused of graft and closely aligned with the country’s entrenched political and economic ruling class.

They tried to overturn the election results and suspended the registration of his Semilla (Seed) political party on fraud allegations widely seen as trumped-up.

Arevalo has repeatedly denounced a “slow-motion coup d’etat.”

After he took office in January, Arevalo asked Porras — appointed in 2028 — to resign, but she refused.

Curruchiche charged Wednesday that the president was “the main person who encourages corruption and promotes impunity in Guatemala.”

In this article:Guatemala, Justice, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

One year in, EU turning up heat in big tech fight

Since August 2023, the world's biggest digital platforms have faced the toughest ever tech regulations in the European Union.

21 hours ago
Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Civilization 7 release 11 February 2025 – The plugs have begun. Now the questions

Years of happy play ahead.

7 hours ago
A new "Borderlands" game is to be released in 2025 A new "Borderlands" game is to be released in 2025

Entertainment

New ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Borderlands 4’ games announced at leading show

The announcements set the scene for the leading international video game show that opens to the public in Cologne on Thursday.

23 hours ago
The EU's sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence The EU's sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

Internet intelligence: Interest in AI surges

AI searches are surging through Internet searches. Here are the latest trends.

22 hours ago